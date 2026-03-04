Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has triggered a fresh controversy after a series of late-night posts about the ongoing tensions between the United States and Iran. His comments, shared on X, quickly went viral and drew sharp reactions from social media users.

‘Fight between Jesus And Allah’

In one of his posts, Varma described the conflict in religious terms. “The fight between AMERICA and IRAN is the fight between JESUS and ALLAH,” he wrote. He went on to add, “Whoever wins, I will CONVERT to that.”

The statement sparked immediate backlash. Many users criticised him for linking a geopolitical conflict to religion and called the remark insensitive. Screenshots of the post were widely circulated, with people debating whether the filmmaker had crossed a line.

The fight between AMERICA and IRAN is the fight between JESUS and ALLAH.. whoever wins I will CONVERT to that 💪💪💪 — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 3, 2026

Ram Gopal Varma supports Donald Trump

A day earlier, Varma appeared to express support for US President Donald Trump. Referring to the phrase “Might is right,” he wrote that Trump is “RIGHT because he has MIGHT.”

He also quoted a popular dialogue from his 2005 film Sarkar: “Jiske paas power hai, uska wrong bhi right hojata hai.” The film featured Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan and focused on politics and the idea of power shaping truth.

By using the dialogue, Varma suggested that those in power decide what is right and wrong. The comment divided opinion among netizens, with some supporting him and others strongly disagreeing with RGV.

RGV compares the US-Iran war to a box office clash

On March 1, Varma made another controversial comparison. He said he was waiting for the US-Iran conflict the same way he was waiting for a box office clash between the upcoming films Dhurandhar 2 and Toxic.

“In one, people will die, and in the other, monies will die,” he wrote. The remark was criticised by many who felt it was wrong to compare war casualties with financial losses in the cinema.

Remarks on Iran’s leader

In another post, Varma mentioned Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, claiming he was in hiding while Trump was not. “Ayatollah Khamenei is hiding, and Trump is not hiding, and the point is made,” he wrote.

Varma is known for making bold and controversial statements online. His latest posts have once again placed him at the centre of a social media debate, with many questioning the tone and timing of his remarks.