Ram Charan’s sports drama Peddi has crossed a significant global milestone at the box office as its domestic collections continued to taper heading into the second Wednesday of its theatrical run.

Directed by Buchi Babu Sana and starring Ram Charan alongside Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar, and Jagapathi Babu, the film officially surpassed the Rs 400 crore-mark in worldwide gross collections — a landmark the makers celebrated on social media.

As per live data from industry tracker Sacnilk, Peddi earned Rs 1.67 crore net in India by Wednesday evening on Day 14, with late-night show figures yet to be added. The film had collected Rs 3.45 crore on Day 13.

The second Wednesday numbers mark one of the softer single-day performances of the film’s run, revealing a pattern common to most large-scale theatrical releases once the initial enthusiasm winds down.

Rs 225 crore and counting: where Peddi stands domestically

Despite the slowdown, Peddi’s India net collection stood at Rs 225.22 crore, with its domestic gross at Rs 266.89 crore. The cumulative numbers continue to place it among the top-performing Indian releases of 2026, even as daily additions have become more modest.

As per Sacnilk, on Day 13, the film ran across 3,898 shows with an overall occupancy of 22.19 percent. Morning shows recorded 15.69 percent occupancy, the afternoon stood at 21.23 percent, the evening at 21 percent, and night shows closed at 18.69 percent. While none of these figures signal a dramatic collapse, the downward trend is clear and consistent with the film entering a consolidation phase rather than a growth one.

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Extended cut and the road to Rs 500 crore

In a bid to bring audiences back to theatres, the makers launched an extended version of Peddi on June 17, 2026. Director Buchi Babu Sana confirmed the re-edited version would include three restored scenes — among them, additional footage expanding Janhvi Kapoor’s character Achiyyamma, and an extra sequence featuring Jagapathi Babu aimed at improving narrative flow and emotional depth.

Whether the strategy succeeds in reversing the weekday dip will become clearer as the film heads into its third weekend. The film still has considerable ground to cover before reaching its reported break-even target of around Rs 500 crore worldwide gross. With strong overseas numbers providing a cushion, the domestic market — particularly urban multiplexes — will be key to determining how far Peddi can ultimately go