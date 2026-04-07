The veteran actor-comedian Rajpal Yadav spent the last few months at the centre of a ‘legal storm’ involving a Rs 9 crore debt and a cheque bounce case, which led to a brief jailtime in Tihar Jail this past February.

The controversy took a public turn during the recent Chetak Screen Awards. While on stage, the host Saurabh Dwivedi took a jibe at Rajpal Yadav, reminding him that no matter how much currency rates change, he still has to pay back every penny he owes.

Rajpal handled the mockery with a calm, dignified smile, a move that won him massive praise across social media.

Salman Khan stands in support of Rajpal Yadav

Following the incident, superstar Salman Khan stepped in to defend the veteran actor. Taking to his X account on Tuesday, April 7, Salman reminded everyone of Rajpal’s 30-year career and the unique value he brings to the film industry.

“Rajpal bhai, you have been working for 30 years, and we all have worked with you multiple times because we know you know your job,” Salman wrote. “You will continue to get work at a great rate. Don’t worry about what people say; just work from the heart.”

Rajpal bhai aap 30 yrs se kaam kar rahe ho aur hum sabne aapko repeat kiya hai baar baar kyunki aap apna kaam jante ho aur ek value laate ho , kaam toh aapko bohot milega aur issi dollar rate pe milega aur milte rahega . Hakikat yeh hai .

Aur yeh yaad rakhna ke kabhi kabhi flow… pic.twitter.com/CzE86CCYXH — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) April 7, 2026

‘It was all scripted’

Shortly after netizens came out in support of Rajpal Yadav, the veteran actor took to X to share a video clarifying that the joke was scripted and urging people not to criticise Saurabh Dwivedi or Zakir Khan.

“Saurabh and Zakir are like my younger brothers. Please don’t target them; it was scripted and was just a joke. If you criticise them, then I’ll feel criticised and hurt.’

Rajpal Yadav Rs 9 crore case

This legal battle stems from a loan taken out in 2010 for Rajpal’s directorial debut. After failing to meet repayment deadlines, he surrendered to authorities in February but was later granted interim bail to complete his ongoing acting projects. In a recent emotional hearing at the Delhi High Court, Rajpal expressed his desperation to settle the matter, even telling the judge he was willing to go back to jail if it would finally resolve the debt.

Despite the personal turmoil, Rajpal is moving forward with his professional commitments. He is currently gearing up for the release of the highly anticipated horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla, which reunites him with Akshay Kumar and Tabu under director Priyadarshan. The film is set to hit theatres on April 17, 2026, with paid previews starting the night before. For Rajpal, the project represents a chance to move past the “legal storm” and let his work take centre stage once again.