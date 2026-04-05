The wedding of Disha Sharma, daughter of senior journalist and India TV Chairman Rajat Sharma, turned into a star-studded affair as it had some of the most influential names from across the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among the first to arrive in Mumbai on April 4 to bless the couple, and it became the most talked-about event of the season.

The evening also saw a rare sight that instantly grabbed attention as Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan attended the wedding too. Shah Rukh Khan was seen wearing a sharp black bandhgala, his salt-and-pepper look adding to the charm, while Salman went the classic route in a formal black suit. Both spent time greeting guests and were seen posing with the newlyweds, Disha and Sudarshan M. J.

A simple traditional wedding

Despite the high-profile guest list, the wedding itself was simple, intimate, and deeply traditional. Since Sudarshan is from Tamil Nadu, the rituals followed South Indian customs. From the ceremony to the decor, everything reflected that cultural influence. The mandap was elegant, decorated with flowers, creating a peaceful setting in contrast to the buzz surrounding the event.

Apart from PM Modi and the Khans, filmmaker Bhushan Kumar also graced the event. It was one of those rare occasions where Delhi’s political circle and Mumbai’s film industry came together to bless the newlyweds.

As the celebrations came to an end, photos and videos from the wedding quickly made their way online, especially the ones with the Prime Minister and Bollywood’s biggest stars. It’s not often that such moments come together in a single frame, which is why this wedding is already being remembered as one of the biggest social events of the year.

What’s next for SRK and Salman on the work front?

Shah Rukh Khan is currently working on his next film, King, directed by Siddharth Anand. The project has already generated curiosity, especially since it will introduce his daughter Suhana Khan on the big screen. With a cast that includes Deepika Padukone and Abhishek Bachchan, the film is being lined up for a Christmas 2026 release.

Salman Khan, meanwhile, is preparing for Maatrubhumi, a war drama in which he plays an Indian Army officer. The film’s release has been pushed slightly to allow more work on its action sequences, but the buzz around it hasn’t dipped. He has also confirmed another project with producer Dil Raju and director Vamshi Paidipally, which is expected to go on floors soon.