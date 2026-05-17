Three weekends in, and Raja Shivaji is showing no signs of slowing down. Riteish Deshmukh’s historical epic — which opened on May 1 coinciding with Maharashtra Day — is now firmly in the Rs 100 crore conversation as it enters its third Sunday.

What started as a regional pride story has steadily grown into one of the most significant box office events in Marathi cinema’s history, and today’s numbers could seal that legacy in the most emphatic way possible.

As per Sacnilk, the film has collected Rs 96.4 crore worldwide in 17 days across 72,682 shows with over 39.3 lakh footfalls. With the third Sunday typically being one of the stronger collection days for any film still in its theatrical run, Raja Shivaji is expected to enter the Rs 100 crore gross club during its third weekend — a milestone that would make it only the second Marathi film in history to achieve the feat.

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How the numbers stack up week by week

Raja Shivaji’s box office journey has been a story of consistent, sustained momentum rather than just an opening-week burst. The film posted Rs 13.5 crore on Day 1, Rs 12.6 crore on Day 2, and Rs 14.3 crore on Day 3, delivering a powerhouse opening weekend of Rs 40.3 crore net.

The first week closed strongly, with the film pulling in Rs 57.70–60 crore net domestically. Week 2, as reported by Bollywood Hungama, added approximately Rs 27 crore, setting up the film firmly for a Rs 100 crore gross finish and cementing its hit status.

Into the third weekend, Sacnilk reported that the film collected Rs 1.45 crore on Friday (Day 15) and Rs 2.70 crore on Saturday (Day 16), taking its total net collection to Rs 81.10 crore.

Chasing Sairat: can it become Marathi cinema’s all-time biggest grosser?

The milestone Raja Shivaji is now chasing is one that has eluded Marathi cinema for a decade. According to Sacnilk, Sairat (2016) remains the all-time highest-grossing Marathi film with approximately Rs 110 crore gross worldwide — the only Marathi film to have crossed Rs 100 crore so far.

Raja Shivaji has already overtaken Baipan Bhari Deva, which held the second spot with a lifetime gross of Rs 90.50 crore. Though day-to-day collections have begun to taper after a phenomenal start, the film continues to hold strongly across Maharashtra, and trade estimates project a lifetime finish of Rs 125 crore gross worldwide.

If those projections hold, Raja Shivaji would not just cross Rs 100 crore — it would dethrone Sairat as the biggest Marathi grosser of all time. The third Sunday, which typically sees a healthy uptick in footfalls, is being watched closely by the trade.

Despite its limited appeal outside Maharashtra and the constraints typical of a regional release, the film has already defied expectations at every stage of its run, rewriting what is commercially possible for Marathi cinema.