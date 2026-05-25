Raja Shivaji has made history at the box office as it became the first Marathi movie to cross Rs 100 crore in India’s net collections. The film stars Riteish Deshmukh in the lead role and is also directed by him. Ever since its release, Raja Shivaji has been getting a strong response from audiences across Maharashtra and other parts of the country.

According to trade website Sacnilk, the film has collected Rs 101.40 crore nett in India after 24 days in theatres. The film is still running in cinemas and continues to attract viewers even in its fourth week.

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Raja Shivaji started strong at the box office from Day 1

Raja Shivaji opened with very good collections and continued its strong run in the first two weeks. As per Sacnilk, the movie earned around Rs 57.70 crore in its first week. The second week was also strong, with the film collecting another Rs 27 crore. The collections slowed down slightly after that, but the film continued to bring audiences to theatres.

Even during the third weekend, Raja Shivaji managed to collect around Rs 8.40 crore. The film also stayed steady on weekdays, which helped it cross the Rs 100 crore mark comfortably.

Raja Shivaji continues its strong run in the third and fourth weeks

Usually, films see a major drop after two weeks, but Raja Shivaji managed to hold well during weekdays too.

Sacnilk reported that the movie earned around Rs 1.25 crore on Day 18. It then collected nearly Rs 1.45 crore on Tuesday and Rs 1.20 crore on Wednesday.

The fourth weekend once again helped the film. Raja Shivaji collected around Rs 1.35 crore on Saturday and another Rs 1.40 crore on Sunday. Trade experts believe the film’s strong word of mouth is one of the biggest reasons behind its long run in theatres.

Raja Shivaji sees a strong response across Maharashtra

The movie is based on the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Many viewers connected emotionally with the story, which helped the film attract family audiences across Maharashtra.

The film has done well not just in multiplexes but also in smaller towns and single-screen theatres. Many people are still going to the cinema to watch it even after more than three weeks of release.

Salman Khan cameo adds to Raja Shivaji buzz

The film also has a special appearance by Salman Khan, which created a lot of excitement before its release. Produced by Jio Studios and Mumbai Film Company, Raja Shivaji is now being seen as a landmark film for Marathi cinema.

With the movie still performing well in theatres, the final box office collection is expected to go even higher in the coming days.