The historical drama film Raja Shivaji has entered the Rs 100 crore club in India within 18 days of its release. The biographical epic, which tells the life story of the legendary warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, is showing excellent staying power at the ticket windows. Currently running in its third week, the film is enjoying a rock-solid run driven by word-of-mouth and massive family audiences across the country.

Actor Riteish Deshmukh completely spearheads this project. He did not only play the lead role, but also wrote the script and directed the movie himself. His grand vision has now translated into a massive box office victory. As the film wrapped up its third weekend in theatres, it officially crossed a coveted lifetime collection milestone that firmly locks it in as one of the major blockbusters of the year.

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Raja Shivaji Total Box Office Collection Nationwide

According to the latest data by Sacnilk, Raja Shivaji witnessed a big jump in ticket sales over its third weekend. On its 17th day of release, the film generated Rs 3.45 crore from 2,223 shows nationwide. This crucial Sunday push successfully propelled the movie’s total India gross collection to Rs 100.07 crore. In terms of total net earnings, the film has accumulated a phenomenal Rs 84.55 crore so far.

The makers released the biographical drama simultaneously in Hindi and Marathi to capture a wider audience. While the Hindi version continues to draw steady crowds in north India, the Marathi version has emerged as the main powerhouse for the film’s revenue. To put this in perspective, out of the Rs 3.45 crore earned on its third Sunday, the Marathi version brought in a staggering Rs 2.90 crore, while the Hindi dub contributed Rs 0.55 crore, reports Sacnilk.

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Week-by-Week Box Office growth

The film began its theatrical journey on May 1, 2026, and immediately struck a deep chord with filmgoers. As per Sacnilk, during its opening week, the historical drama registered an excellent performance, pocketing a net collection of Rs 52.65 crore. The first week breakdown saw the Marathi version earning Rs 36.25 crore and the Hindi version adding Rs 16.40 crore.

Unlike many modern big-budget films that crash heavily after a big opening weekend, Raja Shivaji maintained a remarkably tight grip in its second week by adding another Rs 24.30 crore to its domestic tally. This trend of steady theatrical health was visible in the third weekend as well. The net earnings climbed from Rs 1.45 crore on Friday to Rs 2.70 crore on Saturday, before peaking at Rs 3.45 crore on Sunday, proving that the film is still the top choice for weekend moviegoers.

Star Cast and Production highlights of the Marathi Epic

Beyond the impressive box office statistics, the movie boasts a stellar ensemble cast featuring some of the absolute biggest names in Indian cinema. The film features impactful roles and special appearances played by Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Vidya Balan, Sachin Khedekar, Fardeen Khan, Genelia Deshmukh, Bhagyashree, and Amole Gupte.

The production behind the movie also carries a unique emotional backstory. In a recent media interview, Riteish Deshmukh shared that none of these high-profile Bollywood and regional superstars charged a single rupee for their work in the film. The director revealed that every single actor chose to waive their multi-crore acting fees completely out of deep personal respect and reverence for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

With this strong emotional connection resonating beautifully with the public, the film is expected to keep its momentum going strong over the upcoming weekdays.