Riteish Deshmukh’s Raja Shivaji has turned into a genuine box office phenomenon. Released on May 1, 2026 to coincide with Maharashtra Day, the historical action drama on the rise of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj has broken records for Marathi cinema and is now firmly in the conversation for the biggest Marathi film ever made.

Produced by Genelia Deshmukh and Jyoti Deshpande under Mumbai Film Company, and presented by Jio Studios, the film features an ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Vidya Balan, Fardeen Khan, and Salman Khan (in a special appearance), and has struck a chord with audiences across Maharashtra and beyond.

A historic opening weekend

Raja Shivaji set the tone even before its theatrical release. As per Sacnilk, the film closed advance bookings at Rs 5.14 crore gross — the biggest advance booking number ever recorded for a Marathi film.

On Day 1, it collected Rs 13.5 crore net across 6,192 shows with over 1.75 lakh footfalls, smashing the long-standing opening day records of Sairat and Timepass 2. The film followed up with Rs 12.6 crore on Day 2 and Rs 14.3 crore on Day 3, taking its opening weekend to Rs 40.3 crore net, according to Sacnilk data.

Its opening week concluded with Rs 57.70–60 crore net, with the India gross reaching Rs 62.42 crore in the first seven days alone according to Sacnilk.

Week 2 momentum and record milestones

The film showed solid legs into its second week, a key indicator of audience word-of-mouth. According to Bollywood Hungama, Raja Shivaji collected approximately Rs 27 crore in Week 2, taking its total domestic net collection past Rs 75 crore.

Sacnilk reported that by Day 14, the film had accumulated Rs 91.1 crore gross worldwide across 67,761 shows and over 36.9 lakh footfalls. This figure officially made Raja Shivaji the second-highest-grossing Marathi film of all time, overtaking Baipan Bhari Deva’s lifetime gross of Rs 90.50 crore, as per Sacnilk. Only Sairat (2016), which earned approximately Rs 110 crore gross worldwide, sits above it in the all-time Marathi box office rankings.

Where things stand now

The film has continued its run into its third week. As of Day 16, Raja Shivaji has collected Rs 92.9 crore gross worldwide across 70,283 shows with 37.78 lakh footfalls, per Sacnilk.

Its India net collection stands at Rs 78.40 crore. The Rs 100 crore worldwide gross milestone — still about Rs 7 crore away — is expected to be crossed in the coming days during its third weekend.

Will it cross Rs 100 crore?

The Rs 100 crore gross milestone — a feat only Sairat has achieved in the history of Marathi cinema — is now well within reach for Raja Shivaji. According to Sacnilk, the film is expected to enter the Rs 100 crore club during its second week.

If it does, it will become only the second Marathi film ever to achieve this milestone, cementing Riteish Deshmukh’s work as director — he previously helmed the Marathi blockbuster Lai Bhaari (2014) — as one of the most significant chapters in his career. With little competition expected at the box office in the days ahead, analysts think the film has a real shot at continuing its run and potentially overtaking Sairat as the biggest Marathi film of all time.