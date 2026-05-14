Riteish Deshmukh’s Raja Shivaji is continuing its strong run at the box office even after nearly two weeks in theatres. The historical drama, based on the life and courage of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, has now completed 13 days on the big screen and is slowly moving closer to the Rs 90 crore mark in India.

The film saw a slight dip in collections on Wednesday, which is expected during weekdays, but the overall performance remains solid. According to trade website Sacnilk, Raja Shivaji earned around Rs 1.90 crore on day 13. This was lower than Tuesday’s Rs 2.50 crore collection, marking a drop of nearly 24 per cent.

Despite the fall, the film’s total numbers continue to look impressive. So far, Raja Shivaji has collected an estimated Rs 75.05 crore net in India, while the gross collection stands at around Rs 88.88 crore. With the third weekend approaching, the film is expected to cross the Rs 90 crore milestone soon.

Marathi version continues to outperform Hindi release

One of the biggest highlights of the film’s box office run has been the performance of its Marathi version. While the Hindi version has contributed steady numbers, the Marathi release continues to bring in a larger share of collections.

On day 13, the Marathi version earned around Rs 1.40 crore, while the Hindi version added Rs 0.50 crore. The film has seen strong support from audiences in Maharashtra ever since its release.

The movie opened with impressive numbers during its first weekend and managed to stay stable through its second weekend as well. Even though weekday collections have slowed down, the film is still maintaining decent occupancy across theatres.

‘Raja Shivaji’ day-wise box office collection breakdown

According to Sacnilk, Raja Shivaji opened with Rs 3.35 crore from the Hindi version and Rs 8 crore from the Marathi version on day 1. On day 2, the film earned Rs 3.40 crore in Hindi and Rs 7.15 crore in Marathi, followed by Rs 4.25 crore and Rs 7.75 crore respectively on day 3. Collections dropped during weekdays, with day 4 bringing in Rs 1.35 crore in Hindi and Rs 4.25 crore in Marathi, while day 5 saw Rs 1.55 crore and Rs 3.35 crore.

On day 6, the film collected Rs 1.25 crore in Hindi and Rs 3 crore in Marathi, followed by Rs 1.25 crore and Rs 2.75 crore on day 7. The second week started with Rs 0.70 crore from Hindi and Rs 2.50 crore from Marathi on day 8. On day 9, collections improved to Rs 1.32 crore and Rs 4.25 crore, while day 10 added Rs 1.80 crore and Rs 5 crore respectively.

The film then earned Rs 0.50 crore in Hindi and Rs 1.90 crore in Marathi on day 11, followed by Rs 0.65 crore and Rs 1.85 crore on day 12. On day 13, Raja Shivaji collected Rs 0.50 crore from the Hindi version and Rs 1.40 crore from the Marathi version.

Can ‘Raja Shivaji’ cross Rs 90 crore before the third weekend ends?

Trade watchers are now keeping a close eye on the film’s third weekend performance. If Raja Shivaji manages to see another jump in collections over Saturday and Sunday, it could easily cross the Rs 90 crore mark in India.

The film has already emerged as one of the strongest Marathi releases of the year and continues to attract audiences in cinemas.