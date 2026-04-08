Allu Arjun’s Raaka: Telugu superstar Allu Arjun announced his upcoming film, Raaka, in an all-new avatar, earlier today, April 8. Something he has never done before, Atlee-directed Allu Arjun appeared with furry claws, a near-bald head, and a kohl-eyed death stare that could send a chill down the spine of a generation of fans.

What was once announced as ‘AA22 x A6’ is now called ‘Raaka’, and fans couldn’t be happier. Surprised by the easter egg, netizens were quick to point out the uncanny resemblance between Arjun’s profile picture on X (formerly Twitter) and Raaka’s poster.

Allu Arjun’s crossover with Deepika Padukone

One of the biggest collaborations in 2026, Allu Arjun and Atlee’s Raaka also brings Deepika Padukone to the film’s star-studded cast as the female lead. This marks her second upcoming film after Shah Rukh Khan’s King, set for a December 2026 release, after a long hiatus since Kalki 2988 AD (2024).

“Prepare yourself for a vision beyond limits,” Sun Pictures had posted on their social media handles yesterday, April 7, hinting at Allu Arjun’s latest. They announced that ‘AA22 x A6’ was now ‘Raaka’, setting up for Allu Arjun‘s big reveal. While nothing more than the first look has been released so far, the Telugu superstar’s viral look was enough to keep the Internet abuzz with speculations, theories, reactions, and memes.

The wait is over.

Gear up for #RAAKA ! pic.twitter.com/yzuovTCEpe — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) April 8, 2026

Originating from Sanskrit, ‘raaka’ means full moon, bright, or radiant, often representing the full moon night. As fans decipher the hidden meaning, several netizens assumed a werewolf-like character for Allu Arjun from the mystical first look.

Raaka – All we know so far

According to several reports, Raaka will not be a single film project. Set to contain several elements of action-adventure and science fiction, Atlee’s Raaka is produced by Sun Pictures.

Along with Allu Arjun and Deepika Padukone leading the Raaka universe, the film is rumoured to star Jahnvi Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur, too. Fans can expect high-end visuals designed for the big screen, while no release timeline has been announced yet. However, if Raaka does release in 2026, it will meet with heavyweights like Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana and Shah Rukh Khan’s King, as the box office is still adjusting to the Dhurandhar storm.