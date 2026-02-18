The film and television industry is grieving the loss of veteran actress Pravina Deshpande, who passed away at 60. Her family confirmed the cause of her death stating that she passed away after battling blood cancer for some time. The news was shared through a statement on her official social media page.

Soon after, the Cine and Television Artists Association (CINTAA) expressed its condolences. In a brief message, the association said it was deeply saddened and offered prayers for her family. It also mentioned that she had been a member since 2008. Many actors and technicians who worked with her shared their memories online, calling her kind, disciplined and always respectful on set.

Actor Palash Dutta, who worked with her in the short film Thanks Mom, wrote that she continued shooting even while undergoing chemotherapy. He said she never let her illness affect her professionalism and always came prepared for work. Those who knew her say she rarely spoke about her pain and chose to focus on her craft.

Pravina Deshpande’s journey in films and television

Pravina Deshpande worked in both Hindi and Marathi entertainment. She may not have always been in the spotlight, but she was a familiar face to viewers.

She appeared in films like Ready, Ek Villain and Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran. On television, she acted in popular serials such as Ghar Ek Mandir, Kumkum – Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan, Karam Apnaa Apnaa and Kulfi Kumar Bajewala. Her last project was the web series Taskaree.

Her cremation was held at the Hindu Crematorium in Andheri, Mumbai, in the presence of family members and close friends.

Blood cancer: Signs people often ignore

Blood cancer includes diseases like leukemia, lymphoma and myeloma. In many cases, the early signs are not very obvious. That is why people sometimes ignore them.

Some common symptoms include feeling extremely tired all the time, getting infections again and again, losing weight without trying and having a fever that does not go away. Easy bruising, bleeding gums, night sweats and swollen lymph nodes are also warning signs. Some people may feel bone pain, notice pale skin or experience shortness of breath.

According to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, these symptoms are often mistaken for stress or a simple infection. Cancer Research UK also says that if such signs continue for weeks, it is important to see a doctor. A simple blood test can sometimes help detect problems early.

Pravina Deshpande’s death is a reminder of how serious blood cancer can be. She leaves behind years of work and many memories for those who watched her on screen.