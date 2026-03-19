Aditya Dhar’s highly anticipated sequel, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, has officially kicked off its theatrical journey with a series of record-breaking paid previews that have left both trade analysts and audiences stunned.

While all eyes remain focused on Ranveer Singh, there is someone else who stole the spotlight: Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

PM Modi’s cameo sparks viral frenzy

Several videos and photos featuring PM Modi in the film have gone viral across social media. One pivotal scene shows his iconic 2014 victory speech playing on a television screen within the film. The inclusion of the “Ab ki baar, Modi sarkar” moment, along with visuals of his oath-taking ceremony, has triggered what many are calling a ‘digital meltdown.’

Fans go wild on PM Modi’s entry

Early screenings have created an ‘electric atmosphere’ in cinemas. In multiple cities, PM Modi’s on-screen appearance reportedly drew loud whistles, applause, and chants of ‘Jai Modi.’ One user wrote on X, “The entire theatre erupted. That moment says it all, the popularity is unstoppable.”

The only spoiler I’m dropping, Modi ji is the core of Dhurandhar 2. pic.twitter.com/U45wrnJG1o — Bhumika (@thisisbhumika) March 18, 2026

Another post read, “Modi Ji is also in Dhurandhar 2. Watching it will make you understand how essential and historic the note ban was.”

A third user added, “The only spoiler I’m dropping, Modi ji is the core of Dhurandhar 2.”

Blockbuster buzz from early reviews

Early reviews are calling the film a “blockbuster,” with fans praising the PM’s cameo, a football scene, and Ranveer Singh’s intense backstory. Despite its nearly four-hour runtime, viewers say the gripping spy narrative keeps them hooked throughout.

The film’s performance matches the hype. It earned Rs 23.7 crore by 1 pm, already surpassing the first film’s records and setting the stage for a massive opening.

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge – Story, cast and more

A direct sequel to the 2025 hit, the film continues Hamza’s journey as he returns for a high-risk undercover mission inside Pakistan’s criminal and political network. This time, the narrative also leans into emotion, adding more depth beyond action and espionage.

Shot across India and Thailand, the film runs for about 229 minutes, making it one of the longest Indian releases in recent times. With a star-studded cast including Sanjay Dutt and R. Madhavan, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is gearing up for a huge weekend across 8,000 screens.