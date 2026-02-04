By Shivaji Dasgupta

In a cinematic universe sharply divided between the profligate ‘mainstream’ and the temperamental ‘parallel’ genres, Guneet Monga has been both a bridge and a frontier. Blending the best of multiple worlds, to build purposeful yet attractive content, truly deserving a considerably wider audience footprint. Exactly why the handshake with Reliance makes imminent sense, as an accelerator of both scale and depth.

To put in due context, Reliance Strategic Business Ventures Limited ( subsidiary of Reliance Industries), has recently acquired a 50.1% stake in Sikhya Entertainment ( cofounded by Monga) for Rs. 150 crore. Quite plainly, this will merge Jio Studios’ prolific distribution network with the production house’s foundational expertise. Not least of which is the rare skill to win big globally, as proven by the Oscar-winning documentaries ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ and ‘ Period.End of Sentence’, both featuring Monga as a producer. The ability to forge a meaningful bond with Indian and global audiences, is indeed an aspirational secret sauce for our entertainment industry.

A Producer Who Lives Between Worlds



Perhaps, a key ingredient of her package is the conscious ‘ double life’ in cinematic creation. Her association with Anurag Kashyap led to films like ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ (Part I & II) and ‘That Girl in Yellow Boots’.Most recently, she was a co-producer of ‘Kathal-A Jackfruit Mystery; which was voted as the Best Hindi Feature Film in the 71st National Film Awards. ‘Monsoon Shootout’ was a co-production between India, Netherlands and UK, while ‘The Lunchbox’ featured entities from India, France, Germany & USA.

The Hollywood Reporter acknowledged her amongst “most prolific producers of a new wave of cinema” while The Hollywood Reporter’s “2012 Women in Entertainment Special”, positioned her amongst “12 international players to watch”. She is also the recipient of the prestigious French honor “Chevalier of the Ordre des Arts et des Lettres”.Global accolades, spectacularly endorsed by the resounding success of ‘The Elephant Whisperers’, yet again a splendid amplifier of an Indian narrative on the world stage.

The story of Bomman and Bellie, residents of Tamil Nadu’s Mudumalai Tiger Reserve, is particularly relevant in an era where sustainability and sensitivity have become the calling cards of Gen Z and beyond. They form a unique family with orphaned elephant calves, Raghu and Ammu, at a fundamentally emotive level, thus providing a fresh perspective on building human-animal bonds, starting from adolescence. En route, it deftly yet spontaneously captures the cultural significance of elephants in the community and higher order conservation issues. What is most noteworthy, from Monga’s perspective, is that often elusive universal unifier for Indian cinema – rooted in thoughtful ethnicity yet big enough to cater to a borderless state of viewing. Awaiting a seamless transition to mainstream cinema, where the twain is simply refusing to meet, as further proven by the 2026 ‘ The Homebound’ disappointment, in the race for The Oscars.

Scale, Soft Power and the Road Ahead



The Reliance handshake thus promises to be game -changing in more ways than one. Our entertainment scenario, at home, is rapidly evolving. OTT market is experiencing rapid, high-growth expansion, with revenue projected to reach US$4.96 billion in 2026 and over 600 million users. Yet the success of Dhurandhar has amply proven that the audiences will flock to the cinemas, when the stimulus is right – Rs 1,000 crore of business within 3 weeks of release. Monga’s time-tested track record in ‘ bridge’ content, ticking all significant boxes, needs a win-win springboard and there can be no better partner than Reliance in this regard – the classic ‘insider outsider’, with a specialised skill of conjuring profitable scale.

Micro-dramas are also sharply emerging as a high-growth, mobile-first entertainment format, with the market projected to reach up to ₹88,000 crore ($10 billion) by 2030. These 1–2 minute vertical videos, often featuring intense soap-opera-style plots, target smartphone users in tier 2 and 3 cities, with a special eye on Gen Z. Reliance will surely empower Monga’s ‘deep’ content to penetrate farther down audience strata, as the younger Indians demonstrate an uncanny blend of enhanced sensitivity and diminishing patience.

Where the alliance can deliver its most telling impact is possibly the cinematic Oscars, beyond just documentaries, frankly the final frontier for Indian Cinema in particular and our ‘soft power’ at large. Monga clearly has proven expertise in this regard and perhaps a whiff of the winning formula, denied to many a worthy filmmaker over the decades.

In 2025, Monga launched the India chapter of the ‘Women in Film’, to help bridge the gender gap in our entertainment industry. Her guiding mantra being, ‘Don’t just advocate for inclusion, create infrastructure to make it possible.’ The business collaboration with Reliance is surely an extension of this worldview in her own domain, as meaningful cinema constructively seeks brand new audiences – the one billion strong broadband empowered Indians, the experimentative global youth or the juries of the finest film awards. Clearly, this is an alliance whose time has come.

The author is an independent brand consultant and writer