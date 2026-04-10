The week is finally done. You’ve earned the couch, the dim lights, and the do-not-disturb mode. And as luck would have it, the streaming gods have been unusually generous this Friday – Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, SonyLiv, and Sun NXT are all dropping significant titles today, giving viewers at home an embarrassment of riches to sort through before you even change out of your work clothes.

Here’s everything worth adding to your weekend watchlist:

O’Romeo

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, this gritty crime drama is set in 1990s Mumbai and inspired by the true story of Sapna Didi. Shahid Kapoor plays a lethal hitman whose mission takes a dramatic turn when he is assigned to help a widow seek revenge for her husband’s murder – with Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, and Vikrant Massey rounding out a stacked ensemble.

Critics have praised Kapoor’s commanding screen presence even as reviews on the story itself remain divided, making this one worth streaming to judge for yourself.

Tu Yaa Main

Where to watch: Netflix

The romantic survival thriller stars Adarsh Gourav and Shanaya Kapoor as two contrasting Gen-Z influencers – struggling rapper Maruti and wealthy socialite Avani – whose complicated romance is tested when they become accidentally trapped in a 20-foot-deep abandoned swimming pool in Goa.

It is a remake of the 2018 Thai film The Pool, directed here by Bejoy Nambiar. Equal parts claustrophobic thriller and unlikely love story, this one promises to keep you on edge well past midnight.

Thrash

Where to watch: Netflix

If one survival thriller isn’t enough, Netflix is serving up another – and this one has sharks. When a Category 5 hurricane slams into a coastal town, stranded residents must navigate rising floodwaters that have carried something terrifying into the streets: hungry sharks.

Directed by Tommy Wirkola and starring Phoebe Dynevor, Whitney Peak, and Djimon Hounsou, it’s a gleefully unhinged creature-disaster mashup – think Crawl meets a hurricane. Buckle up.

Hacks – Season 5 (Final Season)

Where to watch: JioHotstar

The Emmy-winning comedy is back for its swan song, and things are messier than ever. Season 4 ended with a false death report about Deborah Vance spreading through the comedy world while she quietly lay low in Singapore – and now Season 5 picks up in the aftermath, with Deborah restricted by a strict non-compete that reportedly bars her from performing even a single joke.

Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder return for what the creators planned as the definitive ending from day one.

Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair

Where to watch: JioHotstar (Disney+)

Nearly two decades later, the Wilkersons are back – and absolutely nothing has changed. Almost 20 years after the end of the original series, Malcolm now lives a happy life with his daughter Leah and girlfriend Tristan, having distanced himself from his birth family, but is forced back into the chaos when his parents Hal and Lois demand his presence for their 40th wedding anniversary party.

Frankie Muniz, Bryan Cranston, and Jane Kaczmarek all return, and the four-episode miniseries has already earned an 80% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Binge it in one sitting – it’s built for that.

Thaai Kizhavi

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Tamil audiences are in for a treat with this one. Radhika Sarathkumar leads this comedy-drama, supported by Singampuli, Aruldoss, and Bala Saravanan, centering on a feared elderly moneylender whose estranged sons return with hopes of claiming her hidden wealth, triggering a mix of humor and family conflict. Warmly rooted in village dynamics and powered by a scene-stealing lead performance, it’s the kind of crowd-pleasing regional watch that earns its word-of-mouth the old-fashioned way.

Main Woh Aur Fuji

Where to watch: SonyLiv

A quieter, more intimate offering for those in the mood for something tender. Featuring Lalit Prabhakar and Mrinmayee Godbole, this Marathi romantic drama explores a couple’s reunion in Japan years after their separation – as they reconnect, unresolved emotions and past choices shape their journey toward a possible second chance at love. If cherry blossoms and emotional reckoning sound like your kind of Friday night, this one’s calling your name.

The Boys – Season 5 (Final Season)

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

The final season follows the resistance against Homelander’s fascist Supe-led state, with Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, and Antony Starr all returning for what promises to be the most brutal and satisfying sendoff in the show’s history. Episodes release weekly after the premiere, so get caught up before the internet spoils everything.

Untold: Chess Mates

Where to watch: Netflix

Not every binge needs blood and crocodiles. This Netflix documentary is about the 2022 cheating scandal between Magnus Carlsen and Hans Niemann, following the fallout from the Sinquefield Cup. It goes deep into the ensuing media frenzy, Niemann’s legal battle, and the 2024 rematch between the two players. It’s a rabbit hole disguised as a sports doc, and it will have you Googling chess rankings at 2am.

Naangal

Where to watch: Sun NXT

Set in 1990s Ooty, this Tamil drama portrays the struggles of three brothers dealing with poverty and a violent household. Understated and emotionally grounded, Naangal is the kind of film that lingers long after the credits roll – a solid watch for fans of slow-burn, character-driven South Indian cinema.