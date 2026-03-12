This Friday, there is a variety of new titles for avid entertainment enthusiasts to catch up on. Viewers at home can look forward to a diverse range of stories spanning multiple languages and cultural backgrounds. So, grab your popcorn and drinks, cuddle up with your loved ones and let the digital festivities begin. Here is a curated list of 10 titles across a variety of genres; a little something for everyone to enjoy:

Aspirants Season 3 (Hindi)

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

The wait is finally over for fans of TVF’s acclaimed drama. Aspirants Season 3 premieres on Amazon Prime Video, and this time the story moves beyond the coaching centres of Rajinder Nagar. This season, Abhilash, Guri, and SK navigate the tricky complexities of power – now that they have achieved their dreams. The new season takes a good look at how friendships evolve when personal ideals are tested against the realities of governance and leadership.

The Taj Story (Hindi)

Where to watch: Lionsgate Play

Paresh Rawal leads this controversial courtroom drama arriving on Lionsgate Play. Directed by Tushar Amrish Goel, the film follows a veteran tour guide whose life is upended after a private conversation about the origins of the Taj Mahal goes viral. The story explores a legal battle over defining ‘truth’ and determining whose version of events is the ‘right’ one. It is also available in Telugu and Tamil dubbed versions.

Made in Korea (Tamil)

Where to watch: Netflix

Skip the theaters for this cross-cultural drama starring Priyanka Mohan, which makes its debut on Netflix. Directed by Ra Karthik, the story follows a young woman from a small town in Tamil Nadu who finally fulfills her dream of traveling to Seoul, South Korea. However, she soon faces a series of betrayals and cultural challenges which tests her survival. Laughs, tears and a whole lot of memories are guaranteed with this watch.

Pennum Porattum (Malayalam)

Where to watch: Netflix

Actor Rajesh Madhavan makes his directorial debut with this social satire on Netflix. Set in a fictional village, the plot follows the chaos that erupts after a small rumor begins to spread like wildfire. Popular actor Tovino Thomas provides the voice for a Dalmatian dog named Suttu, whose perspective helps drive the unconventional plot.

Local Times (Tamil)

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

This seven-episode comedy series premieres on Amazon Prime Video. It follows four friends who want to revive a local dying newspaper, once owned by one of their grandfathers and the struggles they face in the process. The series captures their chaotic journey through small-town journalism, hilarious errors, workplace tensions and the ultimate challenge: The fight against a powerful rival determined to shut them down.

Resort (Tamil)

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Streaming on JioHotstar, this series stars popular YouTuber Vijay Kumar Rajendran. In the same vein as the hit US show White Lotus, this comedy-drama takes viewers into the world of luxury hospitality through the perspective of a high-school dropout who starts working at a high-end resort. The show features a large ensemble cast and explores the humorous and dramatic clashes between the staff and wealthy guests.

Dynasty: The Murdochs (English)

Where to watch: Netflix

Netflix debuts this four-part docuseries that explores the real-life power struggle within the Murdoch media empire. According to The Guardian, the series uses thousands of pages of documents and interviews with journalists like Jim Rutenberg to detail the decades of tension between Rupert Murdoch and his children. Viewers get an exhaustive look at the court battles and family dynamics that reportedly inspired the hit show Succession.

The Critic (English)

Where to watch: Netflix

Starring Ian McKellen, this period thriller arrives for digital audiences on Netflix. Set in 1930s London, the story follows a feared theater critic who becomes entangled in a web of deceit and blackmail involving an actress and a newspaper proprietor. The film provides a dark, suspenseful look at the influence of the press in early 20th-century Britain.

Shin Yi-rang Law Office (South Korean)

Where to watch: Netflix

This supernatural legal drama, also known as Phantom Lawyer, premieres on SBS and will be available for streaming on Netflix. Yoo Yeon-seok stars as a lawyer who unexpectedly gains the ability to see ghosts after opening his office in a former shaman’s house. According to ChosunBiz, the series follows his journey as he defends unseen truths and takes on cases that law and logic alone cannot explain.

That Night (Spanish)

Where to watch: Netflix

Netflix releases this intense Spanish thriller series based on a novel by Gillian McAllister. The story follows three sisters who must make a life-altering decision after the youngest accidentally hits a man with her car during a family vacation in the Dominican Republic. Viewers at home are made privy to the extreme lengths to which a family will go to protect their own from the legal system.