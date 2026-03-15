Oscars 2026: As the countdown begins for the Academy Awards 2026, film fans across the world are debating who will take home the golden statuettes this year. After months of film festivals, critics’ awards and industry buzz, the race in several categories remains extremely close.

But beyond critics and experts, many people are now turning to Artificial Intelligence for predictions. Tools such as ChatGPT, Claude and Gemini are increasingly being asked to analyse awards-season trends, critical reception and historical Oscar patterns to estimate potential winners.

So who does AI think could dominate the Oscars 2026? We asked different AI chatbots for their predictions.

ALSO READ 98th Academy Awards: When and where to watch the Oscars 2026 live in India

Oscars 2026 AI prediction: Gemini expects One Battle After Another to lead the night

According to Gemini, One Battle After Another has a strong chance of emerging as the biggest winner at the 2026 Oscars. The AI model pointed to the film’s critical acclaim and strong awards-season momentum as key reasons behind its prediction.

“Based on current awards-season trends and critical reception, One Battle After Another appears to be a strong contender in multiple major categories including Best Picture and Best Director,” Gemini noted.

Gemini also suggested that filmmaker Paul Thomas Anderson could finally win the Best Director Oscar for the film.

Prediction:

Best Picture – One Battle After Another

Best Director – Paul Thomas Anderson

Oscars 2026 AI prediction: ChatGPT highlights strong acting contenders

ChatGPT’s prediction also places One Battle After Another among the strongest Best Picture contenders, though it expects several close races in acting categories.

“Based on available awards buzz and performance reviews, the Best Actor race could favour Michael B. Jordan for Sinners, while Best Actress may lean toward Jessie Buckley for Hamnet,” ChatGPT said.

The AI model added that performances often become decisive factors in Oscar voting.

“Strong emotional performances and films that generate sustained industry support typically perform well at the Academy Awards,” it explained.

Prediction:

Best Actor – Michael B. Jordan (Sinners)

Best Actress – Jessie Buckley (Hamnet)

Oscars 2026 AI prediction: Claude expects a tight race

Claude offered a slightly more cautious prediction, saying that the 2026 Oscars could see multiple surprises.

According to the AI model, films with strong storytelling and critical backing often gain momentum closer to the ceremony.

“While several films remain in contention, One Battle After Another and Sinners appear to have strong positioning in the Best Picture race based on current discussion and industry reactions,” Claude stated.

The model also noted that the acting categories remain difficult to predict because of the Academy’s diverse voting body.

AI predictions are not always accurate

While AI models can analyse patterns and past results, they cannot fully predict the final outcome of the Oscars.

The Academy’s voting process often produces unexpected winners, especially when industry sentiment shifts in the final weeks before the ceremony.

Disclaimer: These predictions are generated using AI-based analysis of awards buzz, historical trends and available public information. They do not guarantee the final results of the Oscars and are meant only for informational purposes.