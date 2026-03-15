The spotlights are on, the tuxedos are pressed and Hollywood is holding its breath. Tonight, the 98th Academy Awards take center stage. Watched by millions across the globe, the Oscars are more than a ceremony; they’re a cultural moment, a collective exhale after a year of storytelling.



From breakthrough performances to visionary filmmaking, the 2026 ceremony celebrates the artists who moved us, challenged us and reminded us why we still go to the movies. And if history is any guide, tonight won’t just hand out golden statuettes, it’ll deliver a few mesmerizing speeches, a surprise or two and at least one moment that the internet won’t stop talking about for weeks.

Venue for Oscars 2026

The ceremony will once again be held at the famous Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The venue has been the home of the Oscars for many years. Actors, filmmakers, producers and other industry professionals will attend the event in person.

When and where to watch the Oscars 2026

The live broadcast of the ceremony will begin at 4 pm Pacific Time and 7 pm Eastern Time in the United States.

For viewers in India, the awards will be aired early in the morning on March 16 because of the time difference. Indian audiences can start watching the ceremony from around 5:30 am IST.

Conan O’Brien to host the ceremony

This year’s ceremony will be hosted by comedian and television personality Conan O’Brien. He returns as host after receiving positive feedback for his appearance at last year’s event.

O’Brien is widely known for his sharp humour and entertaining stage presence, and many viewers are looking forward to his opening monologue and interactions with nominees during the show.

Oscars 2026: Films leading the nominations

The nominations for this year’s Oscars were announced last month and quickly sparked conversations among film lovers.

The film Sinners, directed by Ryan Coogler, has emerged as the biggest contender this year with 16 nominations. The film is competing in major categories such as Best Picture, Best Director and Best Original Screenplay.

Close behind is One Battle After Another, directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, which has secured 13 nominations.

Several other films have also made a strong impression this awards season. Frankenstein, Marty Supreme and Sentimental Value have each received nine nominations, placing them among the major contenders on Oscar night.

Oscars 2026: Best Picture nominees

Ten films are competing for the top honour this year. The nominees in the Best Picture category include Bugonia, F1, Frankenstein, Hamnet, Marty Supreme, One Battle After Another, The Secret Agent, Sentimental Value, Sinners and Train Dreams.

This category is often considered the highlight of the ceremony, as it recognises the film judged to be the best overall achievement in cinema.

Oscars 2026: Best Director nominees

Five filmmakers are in the race for the Best Director award this year. The nominees include Chloé Zhao for Hamnet, Paul Thomas Anderson for One Battle After Another, Ryan Coogler for Sinners, Joachim Trier for Sentimental Value and Josh Safdie for Marty Supreme.

Oscars 2026: Best Actor nominees

The Best Actor category features several well-known performers. The nominees are Timothée Chalamet for Marty Supreme, Leonardo DiCaprio for One Battle After Another, Ethan Hawke for Blue Moon, Michael B. Jordan for Sinners and Wagner Moura for The Secret Agent.

Oscars 2026: Best Actress nominees

In the Best Actress category, the nominees include Jessie Buckley for Hamnet, Rose Byrne for If I Had Legs I’d Kick You, Kate Hudson for Song Sung Blue, Renate Reinsve for Sentimental Value and Emma Stone for Bugonia.

Star-studded presenters

A large number of well-known actors and filmmakers will appear on stage to present awards during the evening. Some of the names confirmed as presenters include Nicole Kidman, Channing Tatum, Pedro Pascal, Jimmy Kimmel and Sigourney Weaver.

Other presenters include Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Anne Hathaway, Paul Mescal, Gwyneth Paltrow and Javier Bardem.

In a special moment during the ceremony, actor Bill Pullman will appear alongside his son Lewis Pullman as a father-son presenting duo.

Musical performances planned

The ceremony will also include several musical performances inspired by some of the year’s popular films. Musical segments connected to Sinners and KPop Demon Hunters are expected to bring a lively and energetic element to the show.

These performances often become some of the most talked-about highlights of the Oscars.

Security measures around the event

Security arrangements around the ceremony have been strengthened this year following intelligence warnings about potential threats.

According to a report by ABC News, authorities in California were alerted to the possibility of a retaliatory drone attack targeting parts of the US West Coast.

Speaking ahead of the ceremony, executive producer Raj Kapoor said organisers were working closely with law-enforcement agencies to ensure safety.

He said the team monitors global developments each year and collaborates with agencies such as the FBI and local police. Kapoor added that organisers want everyone attending or watching the event to feel safe and welcome.

With major nominations, star presenters and global anticipation, the 98th Academy Awards are set to be one of the most talked-about nights in cinema this year.