O’Romeo, the latest from Vishal Bharadwaj, is set to hit the silver screen on February 13. Marking the return of the iconic Shahid Kapoor-Vishal Bharadwaj duo, O’Romeo features an intensely power-packed performance from the Kabir Singh actor. Covered in tattoos, Kapoor is a hidden millionaire who is more than just an underworld don.

This dancer-turned-poster boy came from not-so-humble beginnings. Born to Pankaj Kapur, he is the son of the popular TV actress Supriya Pathak. However, not a lot of people know him as Naseeruddin Shah‘s nephew, who is married to Supriya’s sister, Ratna.

Beyond his Rs 300 crore net worth and fairytale romance with ‘Akind’ entrepreneur Mira Rajput, Kapoor is also a professionally trained dancer, from Shiamak Davar himself. Who could have been an ultimate Bollywood insider also faced more than 100 rejections before his big break in 2003.

Shahid Kapoor, a trained jet fighter and more

Bollywood’s biggest heartthrob of the late 2000s, Shahid Kapoor, sealed his place in fans’ hearts with roles like Jab We Met (2007) and Kismat Konnection (2008). Starring alongside former partner Kareena Kapoor, the chaotic couple became cinema’s real-life love story. While the relationship did not end well, the actors kept their separation graceful.

From starting as a background dancer in Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s hit song, Taal, he had already made his debut with ‘Dil To Pagal Hai’ in 1997. Headlined by Shah Rukh Khan, Shahid Kapoor also played a brief role as a dancer with Karisma Kapoor. Finally, in 2003, he stunned fans with Ishq Vishk in 2003, making him a breakout star of the 2000s. Starring opposite Amrita Rao’s debut, he also worked on Sonakshi Sinha’s first movie, R…Rajkumar.

However, he was Bollywood’s first actor to pilot an F-16 Super Viper. Kapoor underwent professional training for Mausam, the 2011 film, which required him to fly Mirage jets. Years later, he went on to reject one of Mira Nair‘s biggest projects, ‘The Reluctant Fundamentalist’, Prakash Jha’s ‘Satyagraha’, and Siddharth Anand’s ‘Bang Bang’. In fact, he was briefly considered for a role in Aamir Khan‘s ‘Rang De Basanti’, too.

Shahid Kapoor in O’Romeo

Shahid Kapoor in O’Romeo stars as an underworld don. Laden in tattoos, the O’Romeo trailer showed him in a gory role, with some intense scenes. Starring opposite Tripti Dimri, the film features Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, Tamannaah Bhatia, Disha Patani, Farida Jalal, and Vikrant Massey in key roles.

Based in post-independence Mumbai, O’Romeo is a gritty tale of crimes and the bygone era, emerging from the streets and shadows of the city. It marks Shahid Kapoor’s comeback after ‘Deva’, which received a lukewarm response at the box office. As the iconic duo returns, netizens are eager to catch what they come up with in O’Romeo, signalling a much-needed revival of Kapoor’s box office run after Kabir Singh.