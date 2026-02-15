Shahid Kapoor’s latest movie, O’Romeo, saw a solid increase in ticket sales following its release. After a steady opening on Friday, the film took advantage of Valentine’s Day to bring in more people across the country. Early reports show the movie is doing well because of positive word-of-mouth from viewers, especially in urban areas where the jump from the first day to the second was quite noticeable.

Vishal Bhardwaj directed the film, which is a modern version of Shakespeare’s famous tragedy set in a gritty Indian environment. Shahid Kapoor stars in the lead role with Triptii Dimri; which is their first time working together under Bhardwaj. The project was produced by Junglee Pictures and Rekha Bhardwaj, and it continues the director’s style of mixing drama with a specific type of music.

Saturday Box Office performance

Data from the industry tracker Sacnilk shows that O’Romeo had a big improvement in its Box Office numbers on Saturday. The movie made about Rs 12.25 crore on its second day, a 45% increase from the Rs 8.50 crore it made on opening day. This brings the two-day total in India to Rs 20.75 crore. Looking at the gross numbers, the film has made collections of Rs 24.90 crore in India and around Rs 26.60 crore globally when adding the Rs 2 crore from international markets.

The growth on Saturday happened mostly because of the occasion of Valentine’s Day, as more footfalls were observed going in to evening and night shows. Sacnilk noted that the film started the day with morning attendance under 10%, but that number went up as the day went on. By the night shows, attendance reached over 33%, which shows the movie is connecting with audiences in the cities. There were about 4,830 shows running across the country, and the higher demand on Saturday has created a positive start for the opening weekend.

Theatre occupancy across different regions

Attendance for O’Romeo changed depending on the region, with big cities seeing the most interest. In the Delhi-NCR area, the film had 1,220 shows and an attendance rate of 24.3%. Mumbai had 814 shows with a higher rate of 26.5%, and Pune saw the same 26.5% rate across 346 shows. Bengaluru turned out to be one of the best markets for the film, with 31.8% of seats filled across its 263 shows.

Other areas had a more average performance. Ahmedabad had 626 shows with 21.5% attendance, while Surat had 350 shows with 13.3% attendance. In Kolkata, there were 264 shows with a 19.3% rate, and Lucknow had 229 shows with the same 19.3% rate. Hyderabad saw 19.8% attendance over 242 shows, and Jaipur did well with 25.5% attendance across 171 shows. Even in markets like Chandigarh, the film stayed steady with 21.5% attendance across 149 shows, while Chennai had 29.3% attendance even though it only had 68 shows. These numbers show the film is mostly popular in major city theaters.