The wait for the second season of One Piece (Live-Action Netflix series) is almost over. The popular live-action adaptation is returning with a fresh chapter that follows the journey of Monkey D. Luffy and his Straw Hat crew. Following the strong response to the first season, the show returns with new adventures, new characters, and a deeper look at the world beyond the seas the crew has already explored.

The series, based on the manga created by Eiichiro Oda, continues the story of a young pirate captain who dreams of finding the legendary treasure known as the One Piece. Along with his crew, Luffy travels across the ocean, hoping to one day become the Pirate King.

One Piece Season 2: Release date and time in India

The new season will be released worldwide on Netflix on March 10, 2026. For viewers in India, the show will begin streaming at around 12:31 pm IST. The global launch happens at 12:01 am Pacific Time, which is why the release time changes depending on the region.

Fans in different countries will see the show appear on Netflix at different hours on the same day. In the United Kingdom, the series will arrive in the morning, while viewers in parts of Asia and Australia will get access later in the day. In India, the lunchtime release means many viewers may start watching the show during the afternoon.

Unlike some series that release one episode each week, the entire season will be available on the same day. All eight episodes will drop together, allowing viewers to watch the story without waiting for new weekly episodes.

The story continues into the Grand Line

Season two is titled “One Piece: Into the Grand Line.” The new chapter follows Luffy and his crew as they move closer to one of the most dangerous parts of the ocean in the One Piece world.

In the story, the Grand Line is known as a mysterious stretch of sea filled with unpredictable weather, strange islands and powerful enemies. Many pirates travel there hoping to find the legendary treasure left behind by the Pirate King, Gol D. Roger.

The Straw Hat crew’s journey becomes more difficult as they enter this part of the world. According to the official description shared by Netflix, the characters will face tougher rivals and more dangerous situations than before. Their travels will also take them to several well-known locations that readers of the manga will recognise.

Familiar characters return to the screen

The second season brings back the main cast members who introduced audiences to the Straw Hat Pirates in the first season. Iñaki Godoy returns as Luffy, the energetic pirate who dreams of becoming the king of the seas.

Mackenyu appears again as the swordsman Roronoa Zoro, while Emily Rudd reprises her role as the navigator Nami. The crew also includes Jacob Romero Gibson as Usopp and Taz Skylar as Sanji.

Together, the group continues sailing across the ocean in search of adventure and treasure.

New characters join the adventure

Season two introduces several new faces to the story. One of the most talked-about additions is the character Tony Tony Chopper, who is voiced by Mikaela Hoover. The character is a doctor and eventually becomes an important part of the Straw Hat crew.

Other new actors joining the series include Charithra Chandran as Miss Wednesday, Joe Manganiello as Mr. 0 and Katey Sagal as Dr. Kureha. The cast also features actors such as Sendhil Ramamurthy and David Dastmalchian, who play characters connected to the larger world of pirates.

Expanding the world of One Piece

With new islands, more characters and bigger conflicts, the second season aims to expand the world introduced in the first instalment. The story will move through places like Loguetown and other famous locations from the original manga.

The first season helped introduce the One Piece universe to a much wider audience through live-action storytelling. With Season 2, Netflix hopes to continue that journey and take viewers further into the unpredictable waters of the Grand Line.