Olivia Rodrigo recently released a cover of the song “The Book of Love” as part of a significant new charity project. This track was officially released on March 6, 2026, as the final song on the compilation album HELP(2), produced by War Child Records to support children living in areas of conflict.

The release has gained significant attention for its music video, which was shot by children living in Gaza, Sudan, Ukraine, and Yemen. By using footage captured by those directly affected by war, the project aims to show a different perspective on life in conflict zones while raising funds for urgent humanitarian aid.

The vision behind the music video

The music video for “The Book of Love” was created under the creative direction of Oscar-winning filmmaker Jonathan Glazer and directed by Billy Boyd Cope. Instead of a traditional professional production, cameras were placed directly in the hands of children living in some of the world’s most active conflict zones. The goal of the makers was to let the children film their own lives; encouraging them to show their reality by living out their everyday lives.

The resulting footage shows an extraordinary amalgamation of the world’s youngest and bravest just trying to claim a semblance of a childhood amid mass devastation. In the video, children are seen playing in streets and open fields; often surrounded by damaged buildings and rubble.

This raw footage is paired with Rodrigo’s acoustic version of the song, which features a live string section. As noted by Billboard Canada, the project avoids typical media portrayals of children in war zones by focusing on their personality and spirit rather than just their circumstances.

The legacy of the original HELP album

The current project is a follow-up to the landmark 1995 HELP album, which was created to support children during the Bosnian War. According to NPR, the original record became a cultural phenomenon due to its 24-hour rule – based off of John Lennon’s Instant Karma concept – where every track had to be recorded in a single day.

It featured a massive lineup of British artists at the height of the Britpop era, including Oasis, Blur, Radiohead, and a supergroup called The Smokin’ Mojo Filters featuring Paul McCartney and Noel Gallagher.

The 1995 release raised over £1.25 million and reached number one on the UK compilation charts. It is still remembered for capturing a specific moment in music history while proving that the industry could move quickly to address a humanitarian crisis. Tracks like Radiohead’s ‘Lucky’ were recorded in just five hours for the charity and eventually became staples of the era. The new HELP(2) album aims to channel that same sense of urgency for today’s global conflicts.

The HELP(2) charity initiative

The new album features unreleased tracks and covers from a wide range of modern artists. Along with Rodrigo, the project includes contributions from Arctic Monkeys, Wet Leg, Damon Albarn, and Depeche Mode, all aiming to raise money for War Child UK. The album was produced by James Ford at Abbey Road Studios, and like the original, it was brought together in an intense period of collaboration.

According to official War Child records and Loud Hailer Magazine, all proceeds from the album fund protection, education, and mental health support for children impacted by war and displacement. Rodrigo recorded her cover in a live session with a string section, a process described as a deeply personal and committed performance. In an Instagram story, she shared that she was honored to join other artists to support children living through “the unthinkable.”