Twelve years after the masterpiece Haider, the power duo of Shahid Kapoor and director Vishal Bhardwaj has finally returned to the big screen with O’ Romeo. Released on February 13, 2026, just in time for the Valentine’s Day weekend, the film is a far cry from a traditional love story. Instead, it offers a gritty, ‘anti-romance’ underworld saga that has already started making waves at the box office.

O’ Romeo box office update

Despite mixed reviews from critics, the film has shown strong hold at the ticket counters. It opened with Rs 8.5 crore on Friday, followed by a massive 48 per cent jump on Valentine’s Day (Saturday) to earn Rs 12.65 crore.

While Sunday saw a slight dip to Rs 9 crore, likely due to the India vs. Pakistan T20 cricket match, the film held steady on its first Monday. As of today, Tuesday, February 17, its four-day domestic total stands at approximately Rs 34.90 crore, with worldwide collections crossing the Rs 50 crore mark.

Where and when to watch O’ Romeo on OTT

For those who prefer watching from their couch, the digital destination is already confirmed. Shahid Kapoor recently shared via Instagram that Amazon Prime Video has bagged the streaming rights for the film.

As per reports, if the film follows the usual Bollywood pattern of releasing online 45 to 60 days after hitting theatres, O’ Romeo could start streaming in April 2026.

O’ Romeo: Story, cast and more

Based on a chapter from Hussain Zaidi’s book Mafia Queens of Mumbai, the film follows Ustara (Shahid Kapoor), a lethal, razor-wielding gangster who lives by his own rules. His world collides with Afshan (Triptii Dimri), a determined woman seeking vengeance for her husband’s murder.

Unlike the soft romances usually seen in February, O’ Romeo is violent, stylish, and volatile. The film features a massive ensemble cast, including Nana Patekar as a whimsical intelligence officer, Avinash Tiwary as Jalal, and supporting roles from Tamannaah Bhatia, Disha Patani, and Vikrant Massey.