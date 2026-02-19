O Romeo has begun to lose its momentum at the domestic box office as it nears the end of its first week. The romantic thriller, directed by Vishal Bhardwaj and starring Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri, recorded its lowest single-day collection on Wednesday.

On Day 6, the film earned Rs 3.5 crore, a noticeable dip from Tuesday’s Rs 5.35 crore. The film had collected Rs 4.85 crore on Monday, showing some stability early in the week, but Wednesday’s drop indicates that the initial buzz may be fading.

After six days in theatres, the total domestic collection stands at Rs 43.85 crore. If the current trend continues, the film is expected to wrap up its opening week below the Rs 50 crore mark.

O Romeo box office collection day 6

The film had a promising start over the weekend. It opened at Rs 8.5 crore on Friday and saw a sharp 49 per cent jump on Saturday, collecting Rs 12.65 crore, its highest single-day total so far. The Valentine’s Day holiday played a key role in boosting footfalls.

However, Sunday’s collection dropped to Rs 9 crore, and the downward trend has continued through the weekdays. The steady decline from Sunday to Wednesday highlights the challenge the film now faces in maintaining momentum.

O Romeo surpasses past collaborations

Despite the slowdown, O Romeo has already crossed several important milestones. It marks the fourth collaboration between Vishal Bhardwaj and Shahid Kapoor. The film has comfortably overtaken the lifetime domestic earnings of Rangoon, which collected Rs 20.76 crore.

It has also moved past their 2009 release Kaminey, which had earned Rs 41.3 crore in India. The next benchmark is Haider, the duo’s critically acclaimed drama that earned Rs 55.93 crore domestically. Whether O Romeo can cross that mark will depend largely on its second weekend performance.

Comparison with Shahid Kapoor’s recent releases

The film has already earned more than Shahid Kapoor’s previous release, Deva, which had a lifetime domestic total of Rs 33.9 crore. However, it is still trailing behind Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, which collected Rs 76 crore in India.

For Vishal Bhardwaj, the film has surpassed the lifetime earnings of his last theatrical release, Pataakha, which had earned Rs 13 crore.

O Romeo has also significantly outperformed its same-day release rival Tu Yaa Main, which has managed Rs 3.97 crore in six days.

Competition ahead for O’Romeo

The road ahead may not be easy. Two new films, Do Deewane Seher Mein and Assi, are set to release this week, adding fresh competition at the box office.

All eyes are now on whether O Romeo can stabilise its collections and cross the Rs 50 crore mark before entering its second weekend.