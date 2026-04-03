Michael B. Jordan had a dream run at the Hollywood awards season with Sinners. With a reported $4 million pay check from the supernatural thriller, Leonardo DiCaprio was not far behind on the list. His One Battle After Another salary, though, was a staggering five times that of Jordan’s – nearly $20 million.

However, as per a recent report, both actors rank much lower on the OTT leaderboard. Hits like Knives Out, Red Notice, and Don’t Look Up have set a separate benchmark for streaming paydays, and stars like Ryan Reynolds, Brad Pitt, Jennifer Lawrence, and Julia Roberts have commanded massive paychecks.

Who is the highest-paid actor in streaming films?

Daniel Craig, the sharp-witted detective in the Knives Out series, has topped the list to become the highest-paid actor in streaming films. Playing the iconic character of Benoit Blanc, he was nearly set to back out of the role in 2019.

Last seen in Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, released on Netflix in 2025, Craig reportedly signed a $100 million deal with Netflix for two sequels, ranking much higher than Brad Pitt, Michael B. Jordan, or even Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, as reported by Film Updates.

Daniel Craig net worth and more

As per Celebrity Net Worth, the James Bond actor has an estimated net worth of $160 million. A large share of his income comes from the franchise films – he played the iconic James Bond character five times.

First appearing in 2006’s Casino Royale, Craig was reportedly paid $3.2 million for his role. Returning to the universe, he appeared in Quantum of Solace (2008) with a nearly doubled paycheck of $7.2 million. With Skyfall (2012), Craig saw an exponential jump to a $20 million salary, which increased even further in 2015’s Spectre and 2021’s No Time to Die. The overall contract earned him $82.4 million, as per a FandomWire report.

Stars who follow Daniel Craig

Among the other highest-paid streaming stars after Daniel Craig, a Koimoi report revealed the list of the biggest OTT paydays. Ranking next after Craig, Adam Sandler was the second highest-paid OTT star with a paycheck of $48 million for Happy Gilmore 2.

The list also included Mark Wahlberg, with his long-standing collaboration with OTT giants. As per a Forbes report, he earned nearly $44 million in 2025 from his work with streaming services.

Denzel Washington reportedly earned $35 million for Here Comes the Flood, an Apple TV+ project. Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, co-stars from Don’t Look Up (2021), also made the list, earning $30 million and $25 million respectively, according to E! News.