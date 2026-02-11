Rajpal Yadav cheque-bounce case: Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav, popularly known for his brief comedic roles such as Chota Pandit, recently surrendered in an ongoing case against him. On February 5, after the Delhi High Court rejected his last-minute plea seeking more time, a 15-year cheque bounce case finally came to an end.

Ordering him a severe six-month sentence, several industry stalwarts rushed to his support. Dating back to 2010, this goes back to Rajpal Yadav’s failed production venture ‘Ata Pata Lapata’. Often miscredited for his roles, Yadav even played several leading performances in movies like Main Madhuri Dixit Banna Chahti Hoon (2003), Main, Meri Patni Aur Woh (2005), Rama Rama Kya Hai Drama (2008), Kushti (2010) and Ardh (2022).

Rajpal Yadav in TIhar Jail: Rs 9 cr cheque bounce case explained

Rajpal Yadav ventured out into production in 2010. What started as a creative desire ended in a long-running legal battle. Silently fighting his case, it resulted in Yadav’s ultimate imprisonment. As per PTI, it all started when Yadav borrowed nearly Rs 5 crore from M/s Murali Projects Pvt Ltd to finance his directorial debut. Failing at the box office, Yadav incurred several financial losses.

With limited roles on screen in the following years, interest, penalties, and delays led the amount to nearly double, Rs 9 crore. In an attempt to settle his dues, the Bollywood actor issued 7 cheques. Later dishonoured, these bounced cheques triggered criminal proceedings.

In 2018, a magisterial court convicted Rajpal Yadav and wife Radha in this cheque bounce case. Sentenced to 6 months jail each, there were further appeals made before the Delhi High Court in 2019. The Sessions Court upheld the verdict.

Over the years, the court had granted significant leverage to Yadav. However, his consistency of not paying the owed amount, despite repetitive extensions, Yadav could only scrouge partial payments. Rs 40 lakh via DD, and Rs 2 crore was promised, yet again.

As per the latest observation, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa actor was set to pay Rs 1.35 crore in each of the seven cases filed against him. In October 2025, he submitted two demand drafts of Rs 75 lakh, as the Rs 9 crore loomed over his head.

Why did Rajpal Yadav surrender?

After a decade-long battle, Rajpal Yadav surrendered on February 2. The Delhi High Court directed the Bollywood actor to give in before February 4. They claimed that due to his repeated breaches of the undertaking, the move became an inevitable one.

Rejecting his mercy plea, the court did not pay heed to the attempts he had been making to arrange funds. Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma observed, “This Court cannot be expected to show or create special circumstances for any person merely because such a person belongs to a particular background or industry.”

Despite this call for surrender, Yadav offered another Rs 25 lakh, but the court did not uphold his word. The judge declined and recalled the surrender order. Later, on February 5, his time at the Tihar Jail began. Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, he said, “What to do? I don’t have the money to pay back. can’t see another way out.”

Several actors, Sonu Sood and music producer Rao Inderjeet Singh, reached out in his defence. Soon on X, wrote that Yadav was a gifted actor and called the outcome of the 15-year case unfair. He called for Yadav to star in his film. Furthermore, Singh, owner of GemTunes Music, extended the financial existence of Rs 1.11 crore.