Netflix subscription hike 2026: OTT giant Netflix has hiked its subscription fee, yet again. Affecting all tiers, it recently backed out of a billion-dollar deal with Warner Bros, losing the deal to David Ellison’s Paramount Pictures. However, the streaming heavyweight recently gathered 18.4 million viewers during its BTS Arirang Comeback live.

Netflix executives have long defended the hike in prices. But the March 2026 hike marks the first time since January 2025, after expanding into the realm of live events and video podcasts.

Netflix subscription hike: Plan-wise increase

Netflix’s ad-supported plan is up by $1, from $7.99 to $8.99. But, the standard plan is now $19.99 a month, up by $2 (earlier $17.99). The premium plan, which was $24.99, will now cost $26.99.

After removing the password-sharing feature, Netflix introduced an extra member pricing. For each extra member, the ad-supported version will now cost $6.99 per additional non-household user, up from $5.99. The ad-free add-ons will also be up from $8.99 to $9.99 after the Netflix subscription hike.

This comes after the streaming giant projected expenditure of $20 billion in 2026, up from $18 billion in 2025, as per a CNBC report. At the time, the company’s overall expected revenue for 2026 was $51.7 billion.

Plan Before After Basic $7.99 $8.99 (+$1) Standard $17.99 $19.99 (+$2) Premium $24.99 $26.99 (+$2) Extra member $5.99 per member $6.99 per member(+$1) Netflix subscription plan hike 2026

Will Netflix subscription hike affect India?

As per the latest subscription page for users in India, a basic Netflix plan starts at Rs 149 a month, and the highest goes up to Rs 649 per month. The basic plan amounts to nearly Rs 1800 a year with 1 screen on 1 device. The basic plan, priced at Rs 199 a month, allows TV access and streaming in 720p. The most popular plan for Rs 499 a month allows two users. The premium plan includes streaming for four members in 4K and allows you to sign up for 6 devices, across your smartphone, TV, tablet, and computer.

While the Netflix hike does not affect Indian subscribers, the OTT giant faces stiff competition from JioHotsar, Amazon Prime Video, and Jio Cinema. In fact, the basic plan was dropped from Rs 199 to Rs 149 to encourage subscriber numbers earlier this year.