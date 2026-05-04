The King of Pop is back in theatres and is making waves at the box office since the film’s release. Michael, the long-awaited biopic on Michael Jackson, has crossed $400 million at the global box office. The film opened to mixed reviews, but audiences have clearly shown up, pushing its numbers steadily upward in its second week.

With this, Michael has moved past Elvis to become the second-highest-grossing musical biopic of all time. The top spot is still held by Bohemian Rhapsody, which had a massive $911 million run worldwide. Trade estimates suggest Michael could close its second weekend around $413 million, indicating that the film still has momentum.

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Michael’s strong run in North America

In the US and Canada, the film is holding well for a second-week release. According to Sacnilk, it earned $14.4 million on its second Friday. While this is lower than its opening day, as expected, the drop is relatively controlled.

What stands out is how it compares to recent hits. Michael has managed to edge past Oppenheimer, which had collected $13.4 million on its second Friday. That puts it among the stronger second-week performers this year. Directed by Antoine Fuqua, the film continues to draw steady footfall across theatres in the region.

India’s box office shows steady growth

The film is also picking up pace in India. As per data from Sacnilk, it earned Rs 4 crore on Day 9 (Saturday), which shows a jump from the previous day.

Its total India net collection now stands at Rs 33.45 crore, with gross collections at Rs 40.07 crore. After a first-week total of Rs 26.05 crore, the film has managed to sustain interest into its second weekend. Evening shows, especially for the English version, have reported occupancy of over 70% in several cities. Premium formats like IMAX are also contributing to the numbers, with audiences opting for a more immersive viewing experience.

Michael: Story, cast and more

The film covers the journey of Michael Jackson’s life, starting from the 1960s with the Jackson 5. It also shows his massive success during the 1980s, focusing on the iconic Bad and Victory tours. The cast has several talented actors, including Nia Long, Miles Teller, and Colman Domingo, who help bring this complex story to life. However, the biggest praise has been reserved for Jaafar Jackson, who is Michael’s real-life nephew.

What’s next for Michael?

So far, the film shows that Michael Jackson still draws audiences to theatres across the world. Beating Bohemian Rhapsody won’t be easy, but Michael looks set to keep performing steadily in the coming weeks.

Right now, the film is managing something many biopics don’t, it’s holding viewers’ interest even after the opening weekend.