Michael box office collection day 4: Michael Jackson, ‘the king of pop’, has been immortalised on the big screen with Antoine Fuqua’s much-awaited release, Michael. Released on April 24 in India, it is headlined by Jaafar Jackson, who plays the ‘Billie Jean’ singer.

However, it also faces stiff competition from Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, and Emily Blunt’s 20-year reunion starrer ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2′. Giving films like ‘Michael’ and ‘Project Hail Mary’ a run for their money, the fashion film is set to release on May 1, days ahead of the Met Gala 2026.

Beating the 2018 musical biopic, Bohemian Rhapsody, based on the band Queen, the Rami Malek-starrer was left way behind by ‘Michael’. As it recorded the biggest opening day for a biographical film, the Jaafar Jackson headliner also beat ‘Straight Outta Compton.’

According to Sacnilk, it has neared the Rs 20 crore mark in India after an eventful weekend that surpassed the Rs 10 crore mark. While Monday brought a 61.5% drop, ‘Michael’ is shy of crossing the $220 million mark, reported Deadline.

Michael box office collection day 4

Described as one of the biggest opening-day collections of 2026, Michael is set to be the benchmark for musical biopics. According to Deadline, Michael has grossed over $97 million in North America alone, taking the global tally to $218.8 million globally.

Overseas, Michael minted $121.6 million from 82 territories as it became the second-biggest MPA global opening weekend of 2026 behind The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, which collected $372.5 million.

With the Meryl Streep-Anne Hathaway starrer set to rewrite box office history, the 20-year anticipation has a generation of fans securing their seat during pre-sales.

However, Deadline estimates Michael to secure a $50 million second weekend, beating Graham King’s Bohemian Rhapsody record of $31.2 million.

Is Jaafar Jackson related to Michael Jackson?

Yes. Jaafar Jackson is indeed related to the king of pop himself. Nephew of Michael Jackson, he embodies his uncle in the musical biopic. Marking not only his debut, but a rather star-studded one, Jaafar spent over two years preparing for the role.

From acting coaching, vocal work, to choreography training, the performance required every detail to be done right. He also spent a significant time at the Jackson family estate, Hayvenhurst, to immerse himself in the role.

Inside the Hayvenhurst estate

According to Fandom reports, Michael Jackson recorded several demos at his Hayvenhurst estate. Spanning nearly 2 acres, the house was bought in 1971, and the family lived there till 1994. With Jackson moving out in 1988 to the Neverland Ranch, his family left the estate after the Northridge earthquake.

Michael’s mother and the Jackson matriarch, Katherine, listed it for sale in 2010, but later, Michael’s daughter Paris moved in in 2016.