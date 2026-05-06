The much-awaited biopic of the legendary King of Pop, Michael, is continuing to hold its ground at the Indian box office, even as it nears the end of its second week. While the massive hype from the opening weekend has naturally faded away into a steadier pace, the film is still drawing audiences to the theatres.

Michael Box Office Collection Day 13

As of Day 13, which falls on its second Wednesday, the movie added approximately Rs 0.04 crore to its tally. This comes from roughly 168 shows currently running across India. It is quite common for films to see a dip during the middle of the work week, so these numbers aren’t exactly a surprise. What is actually impressive, however, is how the film hasn’t crashed, maintaining a presence on screens despite newer releases arriving.

Michael to soon enter the Rs 50 crore club in India

According to the latest data from Sacnilk, Michael has earned a total of Rs 49.30 crore in India gross collections. This means the biopic will soon enter the Rs 50 crore gross milestone.

The film had a slow start with preview shows on April 24, 2026, but things improved over the first weekend. Its first Sunday was the best day, earning Rs 5.85 crore. By the end of the first week, Michael had collected Rs 26.05 crore.

What’s surprising is that it did in the second weekend. Most films drop in week two, but this one stayed strong. From Friday to Sunday, it made over Rs 11 crore. Many people are praising Jaafar Jackson’s performance, and that positive word-of-mouth is bringing more viewers to theatres.

Even on Day 11 and Day 12, the film didn’t just disappear; it stayed remarkably stable, pulling in between Rs 1.60 crore and Rs 1.70 crore daily, as per Sacnilk.

The universal appeal of Michael Jackson is clearly the driving force here. From his iconic moonwalk to the Jackson 5 era, his story has a deep-rooted connection with Indian audiences who grew up on his music. The film’s 2-hour and 10-minute runtime and its U/A rating have also made it an easy choice for families.

What’s next for Michael?

While show counts have been trimmed to about 168 to make room for newer films, the occupancy remains healthy for a biopic. With no major Hollywood blockbusters scheduled to release in the immediate few days, Michael has a clear path to continue its run. Based on the data from Sacnilk, the film is easily one of the most successful biographical releases in India this year, proving that the King of Pop still has the power to pull a crowd.