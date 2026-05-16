Antoine Fuqua’s Michael, the biographical drama on the life of Michael Jackson, has had a solid run at the Indian box office since opening on April 24, 2026.

The film stars Jaafar Jackson — the pop legend’s real-life nephew — in his acting debut, and has found a sizeable audience in India, largely on the back of the lasting affection people have for the King of Pop.

While the film’s India numbers are modest compared to its explosive worldwide run, they are significant enough to put it among the ranks of the better-performing Hollywood releases in the country this year.

A strong opening and steady holds

Michael opened to an encouraging start in India, grossing approximately Rs 20 crore in its three-day opening weekend, which, as per Sacnilk, made it the biggest opening weekend ever for a musical biopic in the country.

The film collected Rs 31.25 crore gross in its first week and Rs 20.5 crore in its second week, revealing that it held a solid grasp over the multiplex circuit. According to Sacnilk, the third week brought in Rs 1.5 crore on Friday, Rs 3 crore on Saturday, and Rs 3.25 crore on Sunday.

India.com, citing Sacnilk data, reported the film’s Day 7 net collection at Rs 26.05 crore, with a gross of Rs 31.19 crore at that stage. The weekday collections were particularly noteworthy, with the film dropping only about 25 per cent from its opening weekend to its second weekend — a sign of strong word-of-mouth among audiences.

Where does it stand now?

As of Day 23, the film has grossed approximately Rs 67.98 crore in India, with a net collection of Rs 56.84 crore, according to Sacnilk. PinkVilla reported the film is expected to close its full theatrical run around the Rs 75 crore gross mark, which would make it a clear hit in the Indian market.

The publication also noted that Michael has already been declared a HIT venture — the third Hollywood film to achieve that status in India in 2026, after Project Hail Mary and The Mummy. The film’s audience score of 97% on Rotten Tomatoes’ Popcornmeter, despite a critical score of just 39%, clearly helped sustain audience numbers through its run.

Global dominance and what it means for India

The India collections are part of a much larger global story. According to Variety, Michael opened to $97.2 million domestically in the US and $217 million worldwide in its first weekend — setting a new all-time record for a biopic’s opening.

Deadline reported the film crossed $600 million worldwide as of the third week of its run, placing it second only to Bohemian Rhapsody ($910.8 million) among all music biopics ever made. It had already surpassed Elvis ($288.6 million) to claim the second spot.

Produced on a reported budget of close to $200 million, per Variety, the film is distributed internationally by Universal Pictures, with Lionsgate holding domestic US rights. The massive global success, combined with its India performance, has reportedly prompted Lionsgate to begin development on a potential sequel, according to Deadline.

Back in India, the film’s performance is a reminder that legacy-driven Hollywood titles — especially those anchored by beloved global icons — can draw consistent audiences if they sustain strong word of mouth. Michael did exactly that, and its final India tally looks set to be one of the healthier Hollywood grossers of the year.