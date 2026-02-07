Rani Mukerji’s latest outing as the fierce SSP Shivani Shivaji Roy: Mardaani 3, has officially crossed into the second week of its theatrical run. Despite facing off a behemoth at the Box Office in the form of Border 2, the third installment of the YRF franchise has managed to maintain a slow and steady pace.

According to the latest data from the industry tracker Sacnilk, the film saw a standard weekday performance at the Box Office along with average theatre occupancies on its eighth day (Friday, February 6, 2026), predicting stable collections through the weekend. The film was reportedly made on a budget of Rs 60 crore so it is yet to recover it’s baseline; having just crossed the halfway mark in global collections.

Box Office verdict: Slow but stable

On its eighth day, Mardaani 3 earned approximately Rs 1.85 crore India net, according to Sacnilk; showing no fall or rise in collections as it had collected the same sum on Day 7 as well. This brings the film’s total domestic net collection to an estimated Rs 28.05 crore in eight days.

The film’s journey began on January 30, 2026, with an opening of Rs 4 crore. It witnessed a healthy 56% jump on its first Saturday and peaked on its first Sunday with collection of Rs 7.25 crore. While it hasn’t quite touched the opening week record of Mardaani 2 (which earned Rs 28.05 crore in its first seven days), it has successfully surpassed the first-week earnings of the original 2014 Mardaani.

Globally, the film has been slightly more robust, crossing the Rs 39 crore mark in worldwide gross collections as of the end of its first week. It seems to be catching up to the lifetime collections of Mardaani 2 which earned Rs 47.35 crores.

Theatre occupancy across India

The audience turnout for Mardaani 3 on its second Friday showed a clear upward trend as the day went on. According to the data from Sacnilk, the overall Hindi occupancy for the day was 11.63%. Things started out fairly slow in the morning with only 6.58% occupancy, but the numbers picked up during the afternoon shows to about 10.77%. By the evening, it stayed steady at 11.58%, finally seeing its best crowd during the night shows, which jumped to 17.60%. This suggests that the movie is mostly pulling in people after work or those looking for a late-night thriller.

Looking at the different regions, the film is definitely finding more love in the bigger cities. In Mumbai, there were 423 shows with an overall occupancy of 12.50%, while the Delhi-NCR region followed closely with 398 shows and a 13.00% occupancy. Pune saw the best response among the major Hindi circuits, seeing 14.75% occupancy across its 134 shows.

Down south, Chennai had a much higher occupancy rate of 23.33%, though this was across a much smaller count of just 15 shows. Kolkata also stayed in the mix with a 10.00% occupancy from 139 shows, showing that the film is holding its own in urban multiplexes despite the heavy competition.