Ghooskhor Pandat row: Manoj Bajpayee’s latest, ‘Ghooskhor Pandat’, has faced serious backlash for its title since its announcement. Set to be released on Netflix, the OTT giant was taken to court. However, as the controversy seemed to have come to an end after agreeing to change the title, FWICE President BN Tiwari chose to differ.

Speaking to The Hindustan Times, the Federation of Western Indian Cine Employees (FWICE) president weighed in on the matter and claimed that the title change was ‘not enough’. This came after the case, Mahender Chaturvedi v. Union of India & Anr, came to an end, following Netflix’s agreement to change the film’s title.

Ghooskhor Pandat under legal trouble

Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav, who presided over the matter, was told that producers of the Manoj Bajpayee starrer are willing to change the title. Stirring controversy with its name, it directly translates to ‘corrupt priest,’ which was viewed as communally offensive and a potential harm to the dignity and reputation of the Brahmin community.

“Petitioner’s grievance stands satisfied,” remarked the Court, as they disposed of the plea. The plaintiff also added that the title of the police drama was not represented in the film, and led to unintended interruptions. Still in its post-production stages, the producers have even taken down promotional material about the film, which was once called ‘Ghooskhor Pandat‘. A new title has not been released yet.

FWICE demands screening before release

Manoj Bajpayee‘s latest starrer was further scrutinised by FWICE President BN Tiwari. He demanded that it be screened before released on the big screen, and warned of action if the makers failed to do so. He told HT, “We are fine with the decision to change the title, but that alone is not enough. We would like to watch the film and understand how the community is depicted, as a title usually stems from the essence of the narrative.”

He expressed shock towards ‘big names’ such as Neeraj and Manoj. He further rallied for community approval before the film was released. Tiwari added, ” Title kahani se hi banta hai aur related hota hai isiliye community ke liye screening honi chaiyeh [The title is derived from the story that’s why we want a screening for the community].”

The FWICE President also claimed that ‘Ghooskhor Pandat’ makers had not cleared the title with the film body before making it public. He emphasised that there would be serious action, if the film was released without a screening for both FWICE and the ‘community’.

What sparked the ‘Ghookhor Pandat’ row?

Directed by Neeraj Pandey and Ritesh Shah, the film’s title faced severe backlash after it was announced at a Netflix event earlier this month. Political and regional leaders from Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh opposed the name. Members of the Brahmin community protested for an immediate ban and alleged that the project targets their community.

There was a series of FIRs against the Pandey and the title. Crowds burnt effigies of Manoj Bajpayee in protest across multiple locations. A writ petition pushed the makers into court before the Delhi HC. Reacting to the backlash, several BJP leaders also asked the OTT carrier to take down the trailer.