Imtiaz Ali’s latest film, ‘Main Vaapas Aaunga’, starring Diljit Dosanjh and Vedang Raina, hit theatres on June 12. The movie, which unfolds across timelines against the backdrop of the India-Pakistan Partition, delves into themes of memory, displacement, lost love, and intergenerational trauma.

Despite receiving positive reviews and enjoying strong fan support for its lead cast, the film had an underwhelming opening, collecting Rs 1.15 crore on Day 1. It showed signs of recovery over the weekend, rising to Rs 2.50 crore net on Day 3. Early estimates for the subsequent day stand at Rs 0.08 crore. According to Sacnilk, the film has so far grossed around Rs 8 crore in India.

While these numbers might represent a modest start for most releases, expectations for Main Vaapas Aaunga were considerably higher. The film marks Imtiaz Ali’s second collaboration with Diljit Dosanjh after the acclaimed Chamkila and features a powerhouse supporting cast including Naseeruddin Shah and Sharvari Wagh. Trade observers noted that its opening ranks among the director’s lowest theatrical debuts in recent years, with the audience response remaining measured despite the pre-release hype.

Diljit Dosanjh-Vedang Raina starrer kicks back with recovery

The ‘Main Vaapas Aaunga’ Day 1 collections stood at Rs 1.15 crore, according to Sacnilk. After a subdued opening, the film’s earnings tapered further on Monday, as it struggled to maintain momentum after the opening weekend of earning about Rs 1.85 Crore on Saturday, and a remarkable increase on Sunday of about Rs 2.50 Crore.

On the second day, however, it registered a steadier box office collection by earning Rs 1.85 crore, along with a 6% increase in occupancy. This helped the film gain momentum and outperform its opening day. Day 3 emerged as the film’s strongest day so far, recording a jump to Rs 2.50 crore and indicating an upward trend compared to the first two days

Despite that, the collections slipped again, with early estimates placing Day 4 saw a downward trend of about Rs 1.15 Crore, same as the day 1 result, but with a rebound of 4% higher.

The industry tracker reported Day 5 earnings at over Rs 1.5 crore, showing a slight uptick. The midweek shows proved to be fruitful as the collection neared the Rs 2 crore and an occupancy rate of 21%.

Diljit – A star beyond the notes

Despite working in renowned films such as ‘Border 2’ in 2026 and the blockbuster Punjabi comedy ‘Jatt and Juliet 3’ in 2024, ‘Main Vaapas Aaunga’ adds another dimension to Diljit Dosanjh’s journey from Punjabi singer to big-screen superstar in Hindi cinema.

While the film’s modest performance could have raised concerns, Diljit was not carrying it as a solo mass hero. The project belongs equally to Imtiaz Ali’s storytelling vision and the star-studded ensemble, which has left several members of the audience in tears. Social media reviews have praised the performances and emotional depth of the film, as the cast wins the hearts of the audience.