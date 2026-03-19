The Bollywood box office is currently experiencing a massive wave, and Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is right at the center of it. Collecting Rs 17.07 crore from early shows alone, the film isn’t just pulling in huge crowds, it’s actually turning the industry’s biggest stars into total fans. From Vijay Deverakonda to Ram Gopal Varma, the Ranveer Singh-starrer has left everyone spellbound. The industry isn’t just praising the film; they are calling for awards. Director Madhur Bhandarkar shared that his ‘head is still spinning’ after the nearly four-hour epic, stating that Ranveer Singh is in a league of his own.

Vijay Deverakonda: ‘A mad genius’

The South superstar was among the first to catch a preview and was floored by what he saw. Taking to social media, Vijay praised the film’s ‘explosive’ energy and the sheer scale of the production. He didn’t hold back in his admiration for the director, calling Aditya Dhar a ‘mad genius’ and describing Ranveer Singh’s performance as ‘all-in explosive.’

Tomorrow onwards – something big is going to happen in Indian cinema and culture.



4 words. “Bharat Maata ki JAI!”



Immense love and respect to the entire cast and crew. @AdityaDharFilms is a mad genius. @RanveerOfficial is all in explosive. @ActorMadhavan @rampalarjun Sara… — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) March 18, 2026

Allu Arjun: ‘Patriotism with Swag’

The Pushpa star also joined the celebration, giving the film a massive ‘BLAST’ rating. He highlighted the ‘technical brilliance’ and described the movie as an Indian story told with ‘international swag.’ He shared his pride in seeing his brother Ranveer Singh on fire and congratulated the entire team for hitting the ball out of the park.

Just Watched #Dhurandhar2⁰Patriotism with swag 🇮🇳

A film that will make every patriot proud 🇮🇳⁰Many clap-trapping moments 👏🏽

BLAST! 💥

Congratulations to the entire team.⁰Fine performances by @ActorMadhavan garu & all actors . Technical brilliance .



So proud to have a… — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) March 18, 2026

Ram Gopal Varma: ‘Sholay x 100’

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma took to X to declare Dhurandhar 2 a monumental shift in movie history. He claimed the film’s impact is ‘Sholay x 100,’ arguing that its sheer magnificence makes past classics, even Mughal-e-Azam, look like ‘TV serials.’

RGV didn’t stop there, proclaiming the film as the ‘birth of a new cinematic order’ that makes everything before it obsolete. He went as far as to say that the very definition of a ‘Director’ now starts with Aditya Dhar, advising Hollywood giants like Steven Spielberg and Christopher Nolan to drop everything and catch the first-day-first-show.

After last nights watch of #Dhurandhar2 in terms of it’s sheer cumulative impact in every which way , whether on it’s expected collections , audience euphoria , social influences , cinematic grammar breaking , and above all the psychological audio visual impact , it will be a… — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 18, 2026

Preity Zinta: The newest ‘Fangirl’

Actress Preity Zinta attended a screening and came out a total fan. She too took to X where she said that the film sets a new benchmark for revenge dramas and praised every department, from music to casting. She even shared that her mother loved it so much she wanted to watch it again immediately.

Just watched Dhurandhar 2 & all I wanna say is “Revenge ho toh Dhurandhar jaisa ho warna na ho 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥”



Direction, Acting, music, editing, story, casting & every other department is MINDBLOWING 🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟The first thing mom said after watching the movie was that she wanted to… pic.twitter.com/ZRDDfqKFQJ — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) March 18, 2026

Madhur Bhandarkar: ‘A National Award performance’

Last night I saw the epic 3 hrs 49 minute ride that is Dhurandhar 2, and my head is still spinning. This is the blueprint for how to conquer a high-stakes sequel. Filmmaker @AdityaDharFilms vision is electrify

in every frame, the pace is non-stop, and you can’t catch your breath… pic.twitter.com/B7tszZ9TKj March 19, 2026

Director Madhur Bhandarkar was left stunned after catching the nearly four-hour-long epic. He shared that his ‘head is still spinning’ from the experience, calling the film a masterclass in how to make a high-stakes sequel. According to Bhandarkar, Aditya Dhar’s vision is “electric” and the movie moves at such a relentless pace that you can’t catch your breath.

The filmmaker was especially floored by the lead actor, stating that Ranveer Singh is in a league of his own. He described the performance as ‘flawless’ and ‘ferocious,’ claiming that Ranveer doesn’t just act but completely transforms into the character. Bhandarkar didn’t mince words, declaring that Ranveer deserves a National Award ‘hands down’ for this role.

As the film heads toward a potential Rs 100 crore opening day, the mood in the industry is one of pure pride.