It looks like historical C-dramas are having their moment again. Netflix viewers can’t get enough of Zhang Linghe (as Xie Zheng) and Tian Xiwei (as Fan Changyu) in Pursuit of Jade, a story that pairs a gritty butcher with a disgraced nobleman in a marriage of convenience. Over on iQIYI, the series continues to wow audiences with an incredible 9.9/10 rating.

Packed with hidden identities, vengeful quests, and slow-burning loyalty, Pursuit of Jade is just the tip of the iceberg. For anyone hungry for more ancient-world drama and heart-stopping romance, here are five similar C-dramas to check out while waiting for the next episodes.

Pursuit of Jade (2026)

Pursuit of Jade is a thrilling historical romance that brings a mix of clever humour, slow-building love, and intense battlefield drama. Tian Xiwei shines as the fierce butcher’s daughter who rescues a handsome stranger from the snow, while Zhang Linghe plays the disgraced nobleman she reluctantly marries to protect her family.

The story starts with a fake marriage meant to protect her loved ones amid family politics. But as the two battle danger together, their bond grows real. She follows him into war, fighting side by side for justice and their future. Strong support comes from Ren Hao, Snow Kong, and Deng Kai, rounding out a memorable cast.

Where to watch: Fans can stream the series with English subtitles on Netflix (global simulcast from March 6, 2026) and iQIYI.

The Princess Royal (2024)

Another Zhang Linghe show if you are not over his “Marquis Wu’an” moment. The Princess Royal (original title: 度华年) is a clever second-chance romance with political intrigue as the primary storyline. Zhao Jinmai plays Princess Li Rong, and Zhang Linghe stars as Prime Minister Pei Wenxuan, with Chen Heyi in key supporting roles.

The story begins after a 30-year loveless marriage ends in betrayal and death. Suddenly, the couple wakes up as their 18-year-old selves, on the very day they first married. This gives them a chance to divorce, expose deadly conspiracies at court, and unexpectedly fall in love all over again.

Its time-loop twist, sizzling chemistry, and gripping drama make it a perfect companion to Pursuit of Jade. You can watch it on Netflix and Rakuten Viki, with some free episodes available.

Kill Me Love Me (2024)

Kill Me Love Me (Chun Hua Yan) is an intense enemies-to-lovers story with palace politics and shocking twists. Wu Jinyan plays Mei Lin, a vengeful assassin, and Liu Xueyi stars as Prince Murong Jing He, with Bi Wenjun in support.

After a fire destroys her family, Mei Lin trains to kill the prince she blames. She infiltrates his life disguised as a bride, unaware that he has known her plan all along. As secrets spill, her mission goes off course, and a forbidden love emerges.

It streams on Netflix and Rakuten Viki.

Love Between Fairy and Devil (2022)

Love Between Fairy and Devil (Cang Lan Jue) is a magical xianxia romance storyline but full of laughs, cosmic stakes, and emotion. Dylan Wang stars as the powerful Moon Demon Lord Dongfang Qingcang, while Yu Shuxin plays the low-ranked fairy Xiao Lanhua.

When Xiao Lanhua accidentally resurrects the ancient demon, their lives become linked through a magical curse and body-swapping loop. As war brews between realms, the two must battle danger while a forbidden love blossoms amid the turmoil.

This drama’s stunning visuals, witty banter, and emotional journey make it a must-watch for fans. Stream it on Netflix, iQIYI, and Rakuten Viki.

Love in the Clouds (2025)

Love in the Clouds (Ru Qing Yun) comes with a brilliant mix of supernatural martial arts, mystery, and slow-burning romance. Hou Minghao plays Ji Bo Zai, an ex-convict warrior, and Lu Yuxiao is Ming Yi, a poisoned goddess who hides her identity after losing a martial arts tournament.

After her shocking defeat, Ming Yi infiltrates her rival’s world as a dancer, seeking revenge and a cure. But the lines between deceit and attraction blur, and her cat-and-mouse game transforms into genuine love. Yu Chengen and He Nan provide strong support in this action-packed, emotionally charged story.

Watch the full series on Netflix, Rakuten Viki, and YOUKU.

The Double (2024)

The Double (Mo Yu Yun Jian) tells a story of identity, revenge, and justice. Wu Jinyan stars as Xue Fangfei, a magistrate’s daughter blamed for her family’s downfall, who assumes a false identity to return to the capital. Wang Xingyue plays Duke Xiao Heng, helping her challenge political danger, with Chen Xinhai and others providing strong support. Together, they aim to dismantle the conspiracy that ruined her life.

Watch it on Netflix, Rakuten Viki, and YOUKU.