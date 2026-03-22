As Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge continues its record-breaking run at the box office, a separate conversation has been dominating social media – one that has nothing to do with the film’s box office numbers.

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh’s wife and one of Bollywood’s biggest stars, has found herself at the centre of a fierce online debate after she skipped the special screening of the film. The actress also has not posted any congratulatory messages on social media since its release on March 19, though she shared the trailer before the film’s release. Padukone has chosen not to respond to the controversy so far.

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The trolling and criticism

Deepika’s absence from the special screening quickly became a talking point, made more conspicuous by the fact that the very next day she was spotted attending a sitar concert in Mumbai with Ranveer Singh’s mother and sister.

The juxtaposition of the two events set social media alight.

One user wrote: “Deepika Padukone with her in-laws today at a private event in Mumbai. But did you guys see Deepika watching Dhurandhar: The Revenge? NO!! Why can’t she support her husband’s film?” Another netizen pointed out the contrast with her social media activity, writing: “Deepika Padukone wrote long paragraphs on Instagram about Gaza and JNU, but didn’t post even a single story to congratulate her husband Ranveer Singh and the Dhurandhar 2 cast on their success. Speaks volumes!!”

Pointing out the irony of the situation and trolling the actress, user @ExposeDhonifan wrote on X: “Ranveer Singh realising that he made fun of Rishabh Shetty’s movie and Kannada people yet Rishabh Shetty still appreciated his Movie Dhurandhar But his own film industry Bollywood and even his wife Deepika Padukone did not post anything about it”

Some users also drew comparisons with Yami Gautam, who has been vocal in her support for her husband and Dhurandhar 2 director Aditya Dhar – a contrast that added further fuel to the debate.

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Fans push back

However, a significant section of social media also strongly defended Deepika, arguing that social media posts do not define personal relationships and that support between partners does not always need to be public.

Many fans pointed out that during the blockbuster success of the first Dhurandhar film in December 2025, Deepika had actively praised both the film and Ranveer Singh on her Instagram Stories, calling it “worth every minute” and congratulating the entire team including Aditya Dhar.

One user commented, “I don’t think a wife needs instagram posts to support her husband.” While another, pointing out that actor’s have free will, posted, “Not everything is for social media. Stop putting actors under the lens every time. It’s completely their wish if they have to post something, anything or nothing.”

Others argued that the backlash reflected a broader and deeply problematic tendency to police women’s behaviour online, with many supporters summing up their stance simply: “Let the woman live.”