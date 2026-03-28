Ekta Kapoor’s Kyunki franchise has dominated the BARC ratings for Week 11 of 2026 – and this time, it managed to do it with two shows at once. Kyunki Rishton Ke Bhi Roop Badalte Hain – the spin-off of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 – has entered the charts at second position with a TRP of 1.9 and a reach of 2.3 million viewers in its very first week.

Meanwhile the parent show continues to hold the top spot with a TRP of 2.0 and a reach of 2.8 million, and Anupamaa finds itself in a three-way tie at 1.8 alongside Vasudha and Ganga Mai Ki Betiyaan. Notably, despite the ratings slip, Anupamaa recorded the highest reach of the week at 2.9 million viewers.

Having both the original show and its spin-off occupy the top two positions in the same week is no small feat – and for the Kyunki franchise, it marks yet another strong week in what has already been a dominant run at the top of Indian television’s ratings chart.

A dominance that has been building

As per BARC data, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 has been at the top of the TRP charts for several weeks, with Smriti Irani’s return as Tulsi Virani proving to be the show’s biggest draw.

It first pushed past Anupamaa in Week 6 of 2026, taking the number one spot with a TRP of 2.05. To put that in context – Anupamaa had been the most-watched show on Indian television for nearly six years.

Losing that spot was no small matter. Kyunki 2 has stayed at the top since, and this week, its spin-off has followed suit by debuting straight at number two.

Tensions surrounding the show

While the franchise celebrates its ratings, the success is clouded by a public rift surrounding Smriti Irani’s distancing from the spin-off.

Although Irani’s return as Tulsi Virani is widely regarded as the primary reason behind these high ratings, she has moved firmly to remove any association with the new spin-off.

According to the Indian Express, the actor-politician addressed the rumours directly in a comment on a fan page, stating: “May want to check PR content with authorities that have IP rights. I am not associated with any other show except Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. No spin-off program is authorised for my engagement legally, which entitles the use of my image and/or personality. Do check so that viewers are not misinformed.”

The spin-off hit the ground running

Despite the friction, Kyunki Rishton Ke Bhi Roop Badalte Hain has found immediate success. According to the Indian Express, the spin-off is not a standalone show but an extension of the parent series – introduced within the same episode, which has expanded from its original runtime of 27 minutes to 40 minutes, with the final segment of each episode dedicated to Angad and Vrinda’s storyline.

As per the Indian Express, the show centres on Tulsi’s elder son Angad, played by Rohit Suchanti, and his wife Vrinda, played by Tanisha Mehta – and managed to capture viewers’ attention despite its late-night slot of 10:55 PM on Star Plus. For Anupamaa, the ratings dip is a notable blow. For the Kyunki franchise, it is nothing short of a full-circle triumph.