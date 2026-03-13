Netflix has officially confirmed that the record-breaking animated hit K-Pop: Demon Hunters is getting a sequel. The announcement, made on March 12, 2026 solidifies the film’s transition from a breakout success into a major animated franchise for the streaming platform.

The news comes as the original film heads into the 98th Academy Awards this weekend with two nominations, including Best Animated Feature.

Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans return for the sequel

The sequel will see the return of the original creative duo, Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans, who will serve as both writers and directors. Their return is part of a new, exclusive multi-year deal they have signed with Netflix for future animated projects.

In a statement, Kang expressed pride in seeing global audiences connect with the Korean story and Korean characters, noting that this sequel is was only the beginning.

“I feel immense pride as a Korean filmmaker that the audience wants more from this Korean story and our Korean characters,” she said, adding, “There’s so much more to this world we have built, and I’m excited to show you. This is only the beginning.”

Appelhans too expressed his excitement at the sequel, emphasising that the characters and the universe in which they exist had become like a ‘second home’ to the creative duo. “These characters are like family to us, their world has become our second home. We’re excited to write their next chapter, challenge them, and watch them evolve — and continue pushing the boundaries of how music, animation, and story can come together,” he said.

Kpop: Demon Hunters Producer Michelle Wong expressed interest in exploring the backstories of HUNTR/X members Mira and Zoey, indicating that the sequel might take a more intimate look into individual character arcs within the group.

What we know about Kpop Demon Hunters 2

The project is in its early development stages and according to industry reports from Bloomberg the makers are currently targeting a 2029 release for the sequel – three years from now. This timeline follows the industry standard for high-fidelity animation, similar to the gaps seen between the Spider-Verse films.

Sony Pictures Animation will once again partner with Netflix for production. The first film’s massive success – becoming Netflix’s most-watched movie of all time with over 500 million views – and the chart-topping performance of its anthem “Golden” have made this sequel a top priority for the studio.

Though the voice cast for the sequel hasn’t been officially confirmed, it is widely expected that the main trio (Rumi, Mira, and Zoey) will return to continue their double lives as global pop stars and supernatural warriors.