American rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, who’s often found himself at the centre of one too many controversies, will soon be landing in India for his first-ever full-fledged concert in the country. Time will fly by before you know it, as D-Day is not too far out of reach!

Officially announcing his forthcoming trip to India, the Grammy winner’s media company, Yeezy, launched a new website link altogether: YEINDIALIVE.COM. Fans of the hip-hop hit-maker may head over to the page now and learn all about the forthcoming music mayhem he’s planned for the Indian audience.

As per the official announcement, the ‘Ye Live Concert’ will be held at the iconic JAWAHARLAL NEHRU STADIUM in NEW DELHI, on March 29, 2026, leaving a little over a month’s time before Kanye’s big Delhi entry.

When to buy Ye Live in India tickets

Tickets go live this Wednesday, February 18, at 4 pm IST. Head over to YeIndiaLive.com for more information.

The one-night-only music fest, planned for March, will be a part of his 2026 global world tour. As of now, no other dates have been announced for his Indian leg of the tour.

Kanye West India concert details

As per the preliminary details announced on the official Yeezy Tour website, the “Heartless” rapper directs his fans to pre-save his upcoming 12th studio album “Bully” on Spotify. Following a long wait and countless teases along the way, the music piece is finally set to release on March 30, 2026, a day after his slated live concert in India.

“Pre-save Bully and return to the page to complete your pre-registration to see Ye live in India,” the website states.

The buzzworthy declaration also revealed that a luck few pre-registrants will be selected to receive free tickets for Kanye’s concert. To unlock early access, Yeezy first advises fans to pre-save “Bully” on Spotify and pre-add it on Apple Music.

Currently, other details about Ye’s India concert are tightly under wraps. Stay tuned to find out more!