Kangana Ranaut’s latest release Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata has made a silent entry at the box office, earning a meager collection on its opening day despite receiving mostly positive reviews from critics and audience.

The survival thriller, directed by Manoj Tapadia and co-produced by Ranaut under her Manikarnika Films banner, is based on the real-life events of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks — specifically the extraordinary courage shown by nurses and medical staff at Cama Hospital during that fateful night. The film features Ranaut alongside Girija Oak Godbole, Smita Tambe, Prasad Oak, and Esha Dey in key roles, and presents a deeply human story of duty and sacrifice amid chaos.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film opened at Rs 1 crore India net — translating to Rs 1.19 crore gross — across 2,181 shows at an overall occupancy of 11 per cent. Morning shows opened at a particularly tepid 3.77 per cent occupancy, indicating a very slow start, though collections improved as the day progressed. Regionally, Delhi-NCR held the highest show allocation with 301 screenings at 7 per cent occupancy, followed by Mumbai with 171 shows at 11.3 per cent occupancy.

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A competitive Friday that squeezed breathing room

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata released into one of the most crowded Fridays of the year, going up against Imtiaz Ali’s Main Vaapas Aaunga, Manoj Bajpayee’s Governor: The Silent Saviour, and Vikram Bhatt’s Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past.

The film trailed slightly behind its direct competitor Main Vaapas Aaunga, which earned Rs 1.15 crore, while managing to edge past Manoj Bajpayee’s Governor, which finished its opening Friday at Rs 90 lakh net.

The muted start came despite active multiplex promotional strategies, including a Buy-One-Get-One (BOGO) ticket offer running throughout Friday. The Delhi government also lent its support to the film, with Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announcing a tax-free status for the film in the capital, calling it a story of patriotism that belongs to every citizen.

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How it stacks up against Kangana’s recent releases

The Day 1 numbers place Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata below Ranaut’s earlier releases in recent memory. The Rs 1 crore net debut stands lower than her previous directorial project Emergency, which launched with Rs 2.50 crore net before finishing its theatrical run at Rs 23.81 crore.

Emergency, released in 2025, saw Kangana portray former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and was made on an approximate budget of Rs 60 crore, but ultimately proved to be a box office disaster. Before that, Tejas (2023) and Dhaakad (2022) had both underperformed significantly at the ticket window.

Despite the slow start, industry experts remain cautiously hopeful. Experts expect the film to target a Rs 3 to 5 crore opening weekend, heavily relying on a major jump in Saturday and Sunday family footfalls.

With positive word of mouth building on social media, the film is expected to see a gradual rise in collections over the coming days. Whether strong audience sentiment can translate into meaningful footfalls will determine if Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata can recover and find its footing.