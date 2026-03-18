Actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut recently spoke about the ongoing discussion around Sara Ali Khan and temple visits in Uttarakhand. During an interaction with reporters outside Parliament, the actor-turned-politician said people should not hesitate to speak openly about their beliefs.

The issue has been in the news after reports suggested that new rules may be introduced for entry into some temples in the state.

What Kangana said

Kangana kept her response direct. She said, “Sab sanatani hain… Yahan jo bhi hain sanatani hain… Wo bhi sanatani hai, so why fear in writing down the truth.”

Her comment quickly got attention, as the topic is already being widely discussed.

#WATCH | " Sab sanatani hain…Yahan jo bhi hain sanatani hain…Wo bhi sanatani hai, so why fear in writing down the truth," says BJP MP Kangana Ranaut, on reports of Badrinath, Kedarnath Temple Committee Chairman asking actor Sara Ali Khan to submit an affidavit to offer… pic.twitter.com/Zz5V4bsnai — ANI (@ANI) March 18, 2026

Why Sara Ali Khan’s name came up

Kangana’s comments come days after the Badrinath Kedarnath Temple Committee made possible changes in temple entry rules.

Committee chairman Hemant Dwivedi said that people who are not Hindus could still enter temples if they show faith in Sanatan Dharma and submit a written declaration.

This raised questions, especially since Sara Ali Khan has visited temples like Kedarnath Temple many times. She was also part of the film Kedarnath, which brought her close to the shrine.

Because of this, her name came up when questions were asked about how the new rule would apply. So far, she has not responded to the issue publicly.

What the committee is proposing

According to Hemant Dwivedi, anyone who believes in Sanatan Dharma will be allowed entry, even if they are not Hindu by birth.

He said that visitors may be asked to submit an affidavit stating their belief. A standard format for this has also been prepared.

Possible changes in temple entry

Earlier this month, officials said that entry of non-Hindus may be restricted in 47 temples in Uttarakhand. This includes well-known places like Badrinath Temple and Kedarnath.

The proposal was approved in a committee meeting and has now been sent to the state government. The idea has led to mixed reactions from different groups.

Char Dham Yatra to begin soon

The Char Dham Yatra will start on April 19, which is Akshaya Tritiya. On that day, the gates of Gangotri and Yamunotri temples will open.

Kedarnath temple will open on April 22, and Badrinath temple will open on April 23. Every year, a large number of pilgrims visit these temples during this period. For now, there is no final decision. The proposal is still with the Uttarakhand government.