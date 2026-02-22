The upcoming collaboration between South Indian cinema legends Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth – tentatively termed KHxRK – is expected to be one of the most expensive movies ever made in India. While we don’t have an official budget yet, major outlets like The Times of India, Pinkvilla, and Koimoi estimate the costs are upwards of Rs 500 crore.

A budget this high really shows how massive the production is, especially since it marks the first collaboration between these two icons in over forty years. For decades, they intentionally worked on separate projects to make sure producers could afford them individually and to grow their own fan bases. Now that they are finally reuniting, it’s clear the scale of the project is being built to match the historical importance of seeing them together again.

Kamal Haasan himself explained their past decision to avoid working together, using a memorable analogy. He said, “We were united long ago, but chose to remain apart because they [directors] kept splitting a biscuit and giving us only half each. We wanted a full biscuit each, and we got it and relished it well. Now we are content with just half a biscuit again, so we have come together.” This time, however, it seems Red Giant Movies is offering a feast large enough for both superstars, ensuring that the “biscuit” is more than whole.

Superstar salaries and production costs

A significant portion of the enormous budget is attributed to the combined cast salaries of Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan. According to a report by Valai Pechu, Rajinikanth alone is commanding a record-breaking fee, rumored to be around Rs 225 crore.

Though the film is being produced by Red Giant Movies (Udhayanidhi Stalin), there are reports Kamal’s banner, Raaj Kamal Films International (RKFI), may be involved in a co-production or distribution capacity. Industry experts estimate Kamal – who charges north of Rs 100– Rs 125 crore – would make another Rs 150 crore by taking a percentage of the global box office and satellite/digital rights if the film performs as expected.

Apart from actor fees, the production itself is designed to be grand. Reports indicate that the film might use advanced de-aging technology or high-end visual effects to portray the actors in their younger, 1980s looks – a process that is notoriously expensive.

The film also has a top-tier technical team behind it, featuring director Nelson Dilipkumar, composer Anirudh Ravichander, and cinematographer Rajiv Menon. These are some of the most in-demand names in South Indian cinema today, and their involvement is a major reason why the production costs have climbed so high.

Setting new Box Office records

This decision by Red Giant Movies – to invest such a massive sum in this project – shows their confidence in the film’s potential to break Box Office records. The film is being projected by experts to be the first Tamil film to cross the Rs 1,000 crore milestone worldwide; at least it needs to earn that much to break even and justify the enormous budget.

Across social media and YouTube comments, the conversation has shifted toward the 1,000-crore goal that industry trackers are predicting. While some fans are debating whether any film can truly recover such a high cost, the majority seem confident that the superstar premium will pay off. A feeling of palpable excitement permeates the air but the question of the film’s success remains to be seen.