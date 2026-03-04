BTS world tour 2026: BTS have officially sent ARMY into a frenzy after unveiling the 14-song tracklist for their upcoming album Arirang. The global K-pop sensations, who turned their comeback into a worldwide phenomenon, shared some fresh updates, and the ‘BTS Army’ cannot keep calm.

Entering this ambitious new era, social media lit up within minutes as the tracklist was revealed. With fans already decoding song titles, predicting emotional anthems, and speculating about possible collaborations, the boy band is set to begin their Arirang World Tour later this year.

Arirang World Tour 2026: Complete set list

Body to Body Hooligan Aliens FYA 2.0 No. 29 Swim Merry Go Round NORMAL Like Animals they don’t know ’bout us One More Night Please Into the Sun

In another announcement, the BTS Comeback Live trailer is also set to be released tomorrow, leaving fans eager for more. Posted on the official Netflix social media pages, the BTS boyband stars, Jung Kook, V, Jimin, Suga, Jin, RM, and j-hope, grooved to the tunes of their hit debut song ‘Dynamite’ (English) as they announced the trailer launch, scheduled to roll out live on Netflix.

This comes after Netflix officially partnered with their comeback, release of the new album, and world tour – Arirang. March 2026 is a crucial period for the BTS Army. Along with this collaboration, a ‘BTS THE COMEBACK LIVE | ARIRANG‘ will stream live on March 21, 4:30 PM IST in India. The performance will mark the band’s fifth studio album, set to be released on March 20.

Later that week, March 27 will also mark the release of ‘BTS: The Return’, a feature-length documentary following the musical septet’s reunion after their compulsory hiatus.

As fans were overjoyed by this sudden fandom announcement, they were overjoyed by the sheer fact of ‘Swim’ being the seventh track on the set list. The credits post further revealed that BTS member RM has worked closely on writing several of those songs on the track list.