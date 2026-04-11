Jana Nayagan: South superstar Vijay’s much-awaited swansong, Jana Nayagan, is yet to see the light of day. It has been over four months since Jana Nayagan’s slated release date. However, trouble didn’t end there as a certain segment of the film got leaked online.

Several industry icons, including Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi and Kamal Haasan, condemned this act. Joining the list of voices that spoke against Jana Nayagan’s premature and unlicensed leak, Vijay Devarakonda called it a ‘systemic failure’.

‘The Jana Nayagan leak makes me angry’

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the newlywed star expressed his opinion on this leak that caused a stir across social media. Devarakonda, from his official account, shared, “The Jana Nayagan leak makes me angry,” sharing how he was once a victim of a similar act in the early years of his career.

At the helm of entering politics, Jana Nayagan would have been Thalapathy Vijay’s last film, a turning point for his fans and the fraternity. Devarakonda shared, “I’ve experienced personally the pain and sense of loss when something like this happens, early in my career. You feel like a target, you feel a loss of hope, it’s not just about me, there are co-actors, directors, producers, and so many who have all their dreams on the line.”

As per an IMDb report, several of Vijay Deverakonda’s films have suffered from leaks, mainly in 2018. His hits like Taxiwala and Geetha Govindam, where he starred with Rashmika Mandanna, the entire footage leaked online ahead of their release. Later in 2022, his film Liger was also pirated on some third-party sites hours after its theatrical release.

Vijay Deverakonda’s post against the Jana Nayagan leak

He further added, “This current issue needs to get sorted Asap and the people behind it identified, and if it doesn’t, it reflects a systemic failure. It keeps reminding us how insensitive people can be, and the extent some will go to cause harm without a second thought. I send my thoughts and my unconditional support to the entire team of the film.”

Who all have spoken against Jana Nayagan leak?

One of the most trending topics on social media, the leak has come as a blow to Vijay’s Jana Nayagan, which already faced a prolonged legal battle in January 2026.

Rajinikanth, taking to X, wrote, “The release of the Jana Nayagan film on the internet by someone has caused shock and pain.” He urged the film associations to flag the matter and hold someone accountable. “Film associations must raise their voice against this, and the government must identify those responsible and impose severe punishment. Such crimes must not be allowed to continue in the future,” he added.

Actor-turned politician, Kamal Haasan, opined that the leak wasn’t an accident, but “the result of a systemic failure.” “Had due process been timely, we would not be here. Inordinate delays in certification created fertile ground for piracy. When legal access is stalled, illegitimate channels take over,” he called out the CBFC row over the delayed release.

Speaking against piracy, he added that it isn’t just politics, but an “attack on the art”. “It endangers the work of hundreds of artists and technicians, and the investments of honest tax-paying producers, exhibitors and theatre owners, all who sustain the cinema we love.”

Speaking up in Vijay’s support, Chiranjeevi also called the leak “unfortunate”. “Cinema is built on trust, effort, and the collective dreams of many. Such incidents affect all of us in the industry and remind us how crucial it is to protect our creative work.”