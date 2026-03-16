The 98th Academy Awards were already feeling a bit different this year, with Conan O’Brien at the helm and a surprising lack of British nominees in the top spots. But the energy in the room shifted completely when Jimmy Kimmel took the stage to present the documentary awards. Jimmy Kimmel is known for his sharp jokes, and on Sunday night he joked about the recent headlines involving Donald Trump and his wife, Melania.

While the night was supposed to be about cinema, Kimmel made sure the political world felt the heat. After a few opening jokes about Conan’s ‘incinerated’ skin, Kimmel turned his attention to the documentary Melania, produced by Amazon MGM.

‘Is he going to be mad?’

Kimmel delivered one of the sharpest lines of the night. Referring to the former First Lady’s documentary, he joked about the reaction from her husband.

“Oh, man, is he going to be mad his wife wasn’t nominated for this,” said Kimmel. The joke was aimed at both the film itself, which Kimmel described as a documentary where you “walk around the White House trying on shoes,” and Donald Trump’s well-known habit of taking to social media to vent whenever he feels his family has been snubbed by the ‘Hollywood elite.’

A stand for free speech

Kimmel’s appearance wasn’t just about the Trumps, though. He used the platform to launch a blistering attack on CBS and the FCC. He compared the network’s recent decision to pull a segment on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to the censorship seen in North Korea.

“We hear a lot about courage at shows like this,” Kimmel said, “but telling a story that could get you killed for telling it is real courage.” He further said that while some world leaders don’t support free speech, he wasn’t at liberty to say which ones, before immediately naming ‘North Korea and CBS.’

The jab was personal for Kimmel, who had his own run-in with Disney and the FCC last fall. By bringing the fight for free speech to the Oscar stage, he highlighted a growing tension between late-night hosts and the networks that broadcast them.

The ‘real winners’ of Oscars 2026

Amid the political jokes, the real winners of the night got less attention. “Mr Nobody Against Putin” took home the Oscar for Documentary Feature, a win that felt especially relevant given Kimmel’s speech about the dangers of truth-telling. In the Documentary Short category, “All the Empty Rooms” secured the trophy for directors Joshua Seftel and Conall Jones.

As the ceremony wrapped up, the talk of the after-parties wasn’t just about who won Best Picture. It was about Kimmel’s refusal to stay quiet and whether or not a late-night post from the Trumps would be waiting for him by the time he got home.