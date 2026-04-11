Dhurandhar The Revenge box office collection day 24: Dhurandhar 2, Ranveer Singh’s biggest film so far, has crossed the Rs 1000 crore mark in India. After smashing several global records, it has slowed down as it approaches its fourth week on the big screen. Starting strong with a Rs 600 crore opening week, Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge has been a historic moment for Bollywood.

The film was initially threatened by Vijay’s Jana Nayagan and Yash’s Toxic after it released on March 19, but silenced several releases that came its way. Not only did Dhurandhar 2 become the first Indian film to make over $25 million in North America, but it also broke Baahubali 2’s nine-year record.

However, the third weekday started with a slump, and the momentum gradually declined. As the fourth weekend approaches, the question remains – Can it overturn Dhurandhar: The Revenge‘s diminishing dominion after a historic three-week run at the box office?

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 24

Dhurandhar: The Revenge has seen a noticeable slowdown at the box office over the past few days. By its fourth Thursday — which marked the end of its third week in theatres — the film collected Rs 7.15 crore. Despite running in more than 12,000 shows across India, overall occupancy remained under 12.5%.

The film’s third-week total now stands at around Rs 110 crore. However, as per Sacnilk data, the fourth week started slowly after Friday brought in Rs 6.7 crore across 8492 shows with a 13% occupancy rate. This comes after Dhurandhar 2 began the week on a strong note with the Good Friday weekend, earning Rs 21.55 crore and pushing the third weekend collection to over Rs 50 crore. However, the usual Monday slowdown proved difficult to recover from, with collections dropping nearly 65%.

Weekday earnings hovered around Rs 10 crore until Tuesday but continued to decline as the week progressed. By midweek, the film had slipped to about Rs 7.9 crore. Even so, Dhurandhar 2 continues its strong global run, taking its worldwide box office collection to Rs 1,665 crore after three weeks in theatres, although it still trails behind Pushpa 2: The Rule in overall records.

Meanwhile, the Ranveer Singh–starrer is also preparing for its digital debut. The film has reportedly signed a Rs 120–150 crore OTT deal with JioHotstar, opting for the platform instead of Netflix for its sequel release. While an exact streaming date has not yet been announced, reports suggest the film could arrive on OTT in May 2026, well after the traditional eight-week theatrical window.

Once it releases online, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is expected to become one of the longest action-thrillers to debut on the platform.