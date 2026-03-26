Director Aditya Dhar has issued a strong statement after a fake image from his film Dhurandhar 2 began circulating online. The image, which shows Ranveer Singh smoking while wearing a turban, has sparked controversy and drawn objections from members of the Sikh community.

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‘Image is not real’

In a public statement, Dhar said the image is not from the film and has been created using artificial intelligence. He said it is being shared to create confusion and mislead people.

He also pointed out that the image is not part of any official poster or promotional material released by the team. “Those responsible for creating and sharing the image could face action,” the statement read. He added that such content is harmful and should not be spread.

At the same time, he said he respects the Sikh community and has been careful in how the film presents Sikh characters. According to him, every detail has been handled with care and responsibility. Dhar has asked people to be careful about what they see online and to trust only official updates from the film’s team. He also said people should avoid sharing fake images.

Complaint filed in Mumbai

The matter gained attention after a complaint was filed by a Sikh group at a police station in Mumbai. The group objected to the image, saying it hurts religious sentiments.

The group said showing a man in a turban smoking goes against Sikh beliefs. They also raised concerns about the use of symbols like the turban, beard and kara in the image.

They have asked for action against those behind the poster and for the image to be removed.

About the film

In Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, Ranveer Singh plays an undercover agent. In some parts of the film, his character appears as a Sikh man named Jaskirat Singh.

The makers have said this part of the story has been shown with respect, which is why the fake image has caused concern.

The film is doing very well at the box office. It has crossed Rs 1000 crore worldwide within its first week, making it one of the biggest hits in recent times.