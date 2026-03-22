Just when excitement around Shakira’s long-awaited return was at its peak, her upcoming concerts have now been postponed, and there’s no new date yet.

Shakira was all set to perform in Mumbai and Delhi this April, marking her first major show in India in nearly 19 years. However, a few hours ago, organisers shared an update stating that the concerts have been postponed due to ongoing geopolitical tensions.

Shakira concert ticket refund

If you were among those who booked tickets, there is some relief. The district took to Instagram which stated that full refunds will be automatically processed back to the original payment method within 5–7 business days.

They’ve also added that they’re trying to work out new dates with Shakira’s team. So, while it’s not cancelled (at least for now), fans will have to wait a bit longer for clarity

Fans aren’t holding back

As expected, reactions online poured in, and they were emotional.

Some fans said they had been waiting for this moment for years. Other fans pointed out in the comments section that they had already spent money on flights, hotels, and travel plans. A few even asked whether those additional expenses would be refunded, too.

And then there were those who simply summed it up in one line: they’re heartbroken.

Not just Shakira

Apart from Shakira, Rapper Kanye West also postponed his India concert recently due to similar global tensions. His show in Delhi, originally planned for March, has now been pushed to May.

So, it seems like the current international situation is affecting large-scale events more than expected.

Why this concert mattered so much

What made Shakira’s tour even more special was the purpose behind it. The concerts were part of the Feeding India initiative, aiming to raise awareness about child nutrition. When the tour was first announced, Shakira had shared how special India is to her and how excited she was to perform here again.

Will Shakira perform in India?

Right now, it’s a waiting game. There’s no word yet on when or if the concerts will be rescheduled.

But if there’s one thing fans are holding onto, it’s hope. Because if and when Shakira does return to the Indian stage, it’s going to be nothing short of electric.