The 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards mark the 13th edition of the much-awaited night. Held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, the 13th iHeartRadio Music Awards includes several special appearances, from Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, to Miley Cyrus as she makes history with the 20th Anniversary Edition of Hannah Montana.

Hosted by Ludacris, the event will feature performances from Alex Warren, Lainey Wilson, Ludacris and RAYE, TLC, Salt-N-Pepa and En Vogue, plus Kehlani and iHeartRadio ICON Award recipient John Mellencamp.

The top contenders of the award for ‘Song of the Year’ include Doechii, Shaboozey, Morgan Wallen, Kendrick Lamar, SZA, Sabrina Carpenter, Leon Thomas, Alex Warren, Benson Boone, Taylor Swift, and Myles Smith. While Artist of the Year adds Bad Bunny, Chris Brown, Jelly Roll, Lady Gaga, and Tate McRae to the list.

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Fans in India can catch the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards live till 7:30 AM IST on the official YouTube channel of FOX.

2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards Full Winners List (LIVE):

Song of the Year

“Anxiety” – Doechii



“Good News” – Shaboozey



“Love Somebody” – Morgan Wallen



“luther” – Kendrick Lamar and SZA



“Manchild” – Sabrina Carpenter



“MUTT” – Leon Thomas



WINNER:“Ordinary” – Alex Warren



“Sorry I’m Here for Someone Else” – Benson Boone



“Stargazing” – Myles Smith



“The Fate of Ophelia” – Taylor Swift

Artist of the Year

Bad Bunny



Benson Boone



Chris Brown



Jelly Roll



Kendrick Lamar



Lady Gaga



Morgan Wallen



Sabrina Carpenter



Tate McRae



WINNER: Taylor Swift

Duo/Group of the Year

HUNTR/X, EJAE, AUDREY NUNA, REI AMI Linkin Park Maroon 5 Shinedown Twenty One Pilots

Best Collaboration

“All The Way” – BigXthaPlug ft. Bailey Zimmerman “APT.” – ROSÉ & Bruno Mars “luther” – Kendrick Lamar and SZA “Timeless” – The Weeknd ft. Playboi Carti “WHATCHU KNO ABOUT ME” – GloRilla ft. Sexyy Red

Songwriter of the Year

WINNER: Amy Allen



Ashley Gorley



Cal Shapiro



Charlie Handsome



Julia Michaels

Producer of the Year

WINNER: Andrew Watt



Dijon



Jack Antonoff



Max Martin & Shellback



Sounwave

Pop Artist of the Year

Alex Warren Benson Boone Sabrina Carpenter Tate McRae Taylor Swift

Pop Song of the Year

“Golden” – HUNTR/X, EJAE, AUDREY NUNA, REI AMI



“Manchild” – Sabrina Carpenter



“Ordinary” – Alex Warren



“Pink Pony Club” – Chappell Roan



WINNER: “The Fate of Ophelia” – Taylor Swift

Best New Artist (Pop)

WINNER: Alex Warren



Jessie Murph



Myles Smith



Ravyn Lenae



sombr

Country Song of the Year

“After All The Bars Are Closed” – Thomas Rhett “Good News” – Shaboozey “Liar” – Jelly Roll “Love Somebody” – Morgan Wallen “Whiskey Drink” – Jason Aldean

Country Artist of the Year

Jason Aldean Jelly Roll Lainey Wilson Luke Combs Morgan Wallen

Best New Artist (Country)

Chase Matthew



WINNER: Ella Langley



Hudson Westbrook



Josh Ross



Zach Top

Hip-Hop Song of the Year

“luther” – Kendrick Lamar and SZA “NOKIA” – Drake “Outside” – Cardi B “The Largest” – BigXthaPlug “WHATCHU KNO ABOUT ME” – GloRilla ft. Sexyy Red

Hip-Hop Artist of the Year

Cardi B GloRilla Kendrick Lamar Playboi Carti Tyler, The Creator

Best New Artist (Hip-Hop)

MOLIY PLUTO Real Boston Richey YKNIECE ZEDDY WILL

R&B Song of the Year

“Burning Blue” – Mariah the Scientist



“Folded” – Kehlani: WINNER



“MUTT” – Leon Thomas



“Residuals” – Chris Brown



“SOMEBODY LOVES ME” – PARTYNEXTDOOR & Drake

R&B Artist of the Year

Chris Brown Kehlani Leon Thomas Mariah the Scientist SZA

Best New Artist (R&B)

Jenevieve



Kwn



WINNER: Leon Thomas



Mariah the Scientist



Sailorr

Producer of the Year

WINNER: Andrew Watt



Dijon



Jack Antonoff



Max Martin & Shellback



Sounwave

Alternative Song of the Year

“Back To Friends” – sombr “Ensenada” – Sublime “One Eyed Bastard” – Green Day “Stargazing” – Myles Smith “The Contract” – Twenty One Pilots

Alternative Artist of the Year

Cage the Elephant



Green Da



Linkin Park



Sublime



WINNER: Twenty One Pilots

Best New Artist (Alternative)

almost monday

Gigi Perez

Lola Young

Role Model

WINNER: sombr

Rock Song of the Year

“Afterlife” – Evanescence



“Bad Guy” – Falling In Reverse ft. Saraya



“Dance, Kid, Dance” – Shinedown



“Even If It Kills Me” – Papa Roach

WINNER: “Heavy Is the Crown” – Linkin Park

Rock Artist of the Year

Linkin Park



Papa Roach



WINNER: Shinedown



Sleep Token



Three Days Grace

Best New Artist (Rock)

Architects



Poppy



Return to Dust



WINNER: Sleep Theory



Spiritbox

Latin Pop/Urban Song of the Year

“Angel” – Grupo Frontera & Romeo Santos “DEGENERE” – Myke Towers & benny blanco “DtMF” – Bad Bunny “Qué Pasaría…” – Rauw Alejandro and Bad Bunny “Soltera” – Shakira

Latin Pop/Urban Artist of the Year

Bad Bunny



Feid



J Balvin



Karol G



Shakira

Best New Artist (Latin Pop/Urban)

Alleh Mezher Beéle De La Rose Dei V Louis BPM

Regional Mexican Song of the Year

“Amor Bonito” – Luis Angel “El Flaco” “El Amor De Mi Vida” – Calibre 50 “Flores” – Xavi “Hecha Pa’ Mi” – Grupo Frontera “Lejos Estamos Mejor” – Eden Muñoz

Regional Mexican Artist of the Year

Alejandro Fernández Carin León Fuerza Regida Grupo Frontera Luis Angel “El Flaco”

Best New Artist (Regional Mexican)

Clave Especial Edgardo Nuñez Los Dos De Tamaulipas Óscar Maydon Oscar Ortiz

K-pop Artist of the Year

JENNIE j-hope Jin LISA ROSÉ

K-pop Group of the Year

ATEEZ BLACKPIN ENHYPEN Stray Kids TWICE

K-pop Song of the Year

“APT.” – ROSÉ & Bruno Mars “Golden” – HUNTR/X, EJAE, AUDREY NUNA, REI AMI “JUMP” – BLACKPINK “Killin’ It Girl” – j-hope feat. GloRilla “like JENNIE” – JENNIE

Best New Artist (K-pop)

82Major



AllDay Project



WINNER: Cortis



Hearts2Hearts



Meovv

Dance Song of the Year

“Blessings” – Calvin Harris feat. Clementine Douglas “In My Arms” – ILLENIUM & HAYLA “No Broke Boys” – Disco Lines & Tinashe “Save My Love” – Marshmello, Ellie Goulding and AVAION “Won’t Be Possible” – Tiësto, Odd Mob & Goodboys

Dance Artist of the Year

Calvin Harris David Guetta John Summit Martin Garrix Tiësto

World Artist of the Year

Ayra Starr Jackson Wang JO1 MOLIY Tyla

Favorite Broadway Debut

Ashley Graham, Chicago



Cheryl Porter, & Juliet



Durrell “Tank” Babbs, Hell’s Kitchen



Gabrielle Nevaeh Green, Stranger Things: The First Shadow



Jack Wolfe, Hadestown



Kelsie Watts, Six! The Musical



Lencia Kebede, Wicked



Lizzy McAlpine, Floyd Collins



Meg Donnelly, Moulin Rouge! The Musical



Ne-Yo, Hell’s Kitchen



WINNER: Tom Felton, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child



Trisha Paytas, Beetlejuice

Favorite TikTok Dance (new category)

“Abracadabra” – Lady Gaga



“Gnarly” – KATSEYE



“GO!” – CORTIS



“Happen To Me” – Russell Dickerson



“JUMP” – BLACKPINK



“like JENNIE” – JENNIE



“Midnight Sun” – Zara Larsson



WINNER: “MONA LISA” – j-hope



“Revolving Door” – Tate McRae



“SPAGHETTI” – LE SSERAFIM, j-hope



“The Fate of Ophelia” – Taylor Swift

Favorite Debut Album (new category)

Addison Rae, Addison



WINNER: Alex Warren, You’ll Be Alright, Kid



Audrey Hobert, Who’s the Clown?



Calum Hood, ORDER chaos ORDER



Coco Jones, Why Not More?



JADE, THAT’S SHOWBIZ BABY!



JENNIE, Ruby



LISA, Alter Ego



Michael Clifford, SIDEQUEST



Perrie, Perrie



sombr, I Barely Know Her



Tucker Wetmore, What Not To

Best Lyrics

“Anxiety” – Doechi



“BAILE INoLVIDABLE” – Bad Bunny



“Camera” – Ed Sheeran



“Choosin’ Texas” – Ella Langley



“DAISIES” – Justin Bieber



“Golden” – HUNTR/X, EJAE, AUDREY NUNA, REI AMI



“Man I Need” – Olivia Dean



“Manchild” – Sabrina Carpenter



“Ordinary” – Alex Warren



WINNER: “The Fate of Ophelia” – Taylor Swift



“undressed” – sombr



“WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!” – RAYE

Best Music Video

“Abracadabra” – Lady Gaga



“BAILE INoLVIDABLE” – Bad Bunny



“BORN AGAIN” – LISA feat. Doja Cat & RAYE



“Gabriela” – KATSEYE



“JUMP” – BLACKPINK



“like JENNIE” – JENNIE



“Manchild” – Sabrina Carpenter



“Ordinary” – Alex Warren



“Sapphire” – Ed Sheeran



“Shake It to the Max (FLY) (Remix)” – MOLIY, Shenseea, Skillibeng, Silent Addy



WINNER: “The Fate of Ophelia” – Taylor Swift



“toxic till the end” – ROSÉ

Favorite On Screen

AJ McLean, Nicole Scherzinger, Liam Payne, Kelly Rowland, Building the Band



Ariana Grande & Cynthia Erivo, Wicked: For Good



Bad Bunny, Happy Gilmore 2



Becky G, REBBECA



Ed Sheeran, ONE SHOT with Ed Sheeran: A Musical Experience



WINNER: Jimin and Jung Kook, Are You Sure?!



Jonas Brothers, A Very Jonas Christmas Movie



Karol G, Karol G: Tomorrow Was Beautiful



Lady Gaga, Wednesday



LISA, The White Lotus



Taylor Swift, Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The End of an Era



Zara Larsson, Up Close

Favorite Tour Photographer

Abby Waisler for Gracie Abrams Adam DeGross for Post Malone Anna Lee for Coldplay baeth for Tate McRae Chris Cornejo for Shakira Cynthia Parkhurst for Katy Perry Henry Hwu for Billie Eilish Hyghly for The Weeknd Joshua Halling for Oasis Rahul Bhatt for KATSEYE Thomas Falcone for Shawn Mendes Tom Pallant for YUNGBLUD

Favorite Soundtrack

A Very Jonas Christmas Movie (Original Soundtrack) F1 the Album Frankenstein (Soundtrack from the Netflix Film)

WINNER: KPop Demon Hunters

Nobody Wants This Season 2: The Soundtrack Sinners (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) Smurfs Movie Soundtrack (Music From & Inspired By) Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere Tron: Ares (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) Wicked: For Good – The Soundtrack Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires (Original Soundtrack)

Favorite Tour Style

Bad Bunny, “DeBí TiRaR MáS FOtoS World Tour”



Beyoncé, “Cowboy Carter Tour”



Billie Eilish, “Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour”



BLACKPINK, “Deadline World Tour”



Dua Lipa, “Radical Optimism Tour”



Ella Langley, “Still Hungover Tour”



KATSEYE, “Beautiful Chaos Tour”



Lady Gaga, “The Mayhem Ball”



Sabrina Carpenter, “Short n’ Sweet Tour”



Tate McRae, “Miss Possessive Tour”



WINNER: Taylor Swift, “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour”



Zara Larsson, “Midnight Sun Tour”

Favorite Tour Tradition

Benson Boone, Cover song Beyoncé, Blue Ivy & Rumi on stage Billie Eilish, “when the party’s over” silent loop Coldplay, Crowd cam Dua Lipa, Surprise guest Jonas Brothers, Surprise guest KATSEYE, “Gnarly” dance break Lainey Wilson, Cowgirl of the night ROLE MODEL, Sally Sabrina Carpenter, Celebrity “Juno” arrest Tate McRae, Fan cam on stage Zara Larsson, “Lush Life” star

Favorite K-pop Collab (new category)

“Blink” – Corbyn Besson & TZUYU of TWICE “BORN AGAIN” – LISA feat. Doja Cat & RAYE “BUCK” – Jackson Wang feat. Diljit Dosanjh “Confessions” – Flo Rida, HEESEUNG & JAKE of ENHYPEN, Paul Russell “Dirty Work” – aespa feat. Flo Milli “ExtraL” – JENNIE, Doechii “EYES CLOSED” – JISOO X ZAYN “Illegal + SEVENTEEN” – PinkPantheress, SEVENTEEN “On My Mind” – Alex Warren & ROSÉ “Sweet Dreams (feat. Miguel)” – j-hope, Miguel “TOO BAD” – G-DRAGON feat. Anderson .Paak “WE PRAY (TWICE Version)” – Coldplay, TWICE, Burna Boy, Elyanna, TINI, Little Simz