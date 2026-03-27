The 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards mark the 13th edition of the much-awaited night. Held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, the 13th iHeartRadio Music Awards includes several special appearances, from Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, to Miley Cyrus as she makes history with the 20th Anniversary Edition of Hannah Montana.
Hosted by Ludacris, the event will feature performances from Alex Warren, Lainey Wilson, Ludacris and RAYE, TLC, Salt-N-Pepa and En Vogue, plus Kehlani and iHeartRadio ICON Award recipient John Mellencamp.
The top contenders of the award for ‘Song of the Year’ include Doechii, Shaboozey, Morgan Wallen, Kendrick Lamar, SZA, Sabrina Carpenter, Leon Thomas, Alex Warren, Benson Boone, Taylor Swift, and Myles Smith. While Artist of the Year adds Bad Bunny, Chris Brown, Jelly Roll, Lady Gaga, and Tate McRae to the list.
Fans in India can catch the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards live till 7:30 AM IST on the official YouTube channel of FOX.
2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards Full Winners List (LIVE):
Song of the Year
“Anxiety” – Doechii
“Good News” – Shaboozey
“Love Somebody” – Morgan Wallen
“luther” – Kendrick Lamar and SZA
“Manchild” – Sabrina Carpenter
“MUTT” – Leon Thomas
WINNER:“Ordinary” – Alex Warren
“Sorry I’m Here for Someone Else” – Benson Boone
“Stargazing” – Myles Smith
“The Fate of Ophelia” – Taylor Swift
Artist of the Year
Bad Bunny
Benson Boone
Chris Brown
Jelly Roll
Kendrick Lamar
Lady Gaga
Morgan Wallen
Sabrina Carpenter
Tate McRae
WINNER: Taylor Swift
Duo/Group of the Year
HUNTR/X, EJAE, AUDREY NUNA, REI AMI Linkin Park Maroon 5 Shinedown Twenty One Pilots
Best Collaboration
“All The Way” – BigXthaPlug ft. Bailey Zimmerman “APT.” – ROSÉ & Bruno Mars “luther” – Kendrick Lamar and SZA “Timeless” – The Weeknd ft. Playboi Carti “WHATCHU KNO ABOUT ME” – GloRilla ft. Sexyy Red
Songwriter of the Year
WINNER: Amy Allen
Ashley Gorley
Cal Shapiro
Charlie Handsome
Julia Michaels
Producer of the Year
WINNER: Andrew Watt
Dijon
Jack Antonoff
Max Martin & Shellback
Sounwave
Pop Artist of the Year
Alex Warren Benson Boone Sabrina Carpenter Tate McRae Taylor Swift
Pop Song of the Year
“Golden” – HUNTR/X, EJAE, AUDREY NUNA, REI AMI
“Manchild” – Sabrina Carpenter
“Ordinary” – Alex Warren
“Pink Pony Club” – Chappell Roan
WINNER: “The Fate of Ophelia” – Taylor Swift
Best New Artist (Pop)
WINNER: Alex Warren
Jessie Murph
Myles Smith
Ravyn Lenae
sombr
Country Song of the Year
“After All The Bars Are Closed” – Thomas Rhett “Good News” – Shaboozey “Liar” – Jelly Roll “Love Somebody” – Morgan Wallen “Whiskey Drink” – Jason Aldean
Country Artist of the Year
Jason Aldean Jelly Roll Lainey Wilson Luke Combs Morgan Wallen
Best New Artist (Country)
Chase Matthew
WINNER: Ella Langley
Hudson Westbrook
Josh Ross
Zach Top
Hip-Hop Song of the Year
“luther” – Kendrick Lamar and SZA “NOKIA” – Drake “Outside” – Cardi B “The Largest” – BigXthaPlug “WHATCHU KNO ABOUT ME” – GloRilla ft. Sexyy Red
Hip-Hop Artist of the Year
Cardi B GloRilla Kendrick Lamar Playboi Carti Tyler, The Creator
Best New Artist (Hip-Hop)
MOLIY PLUTO Real Boston Richey YKNIECE ZEDDY WILL
R&B Song of the Year
“Burning Blue” – Mariah the Scientist
“Folded” – Kehlani: WINNER
“MUTT” – Leon Thomas
“Residuals” – Chris Brown
“SOMEBODY LOVES ME” – PARTYNEXTDOOR & Drake
R&B Artist of the Year
Chris Brown Kehlani Leon Thomas Mariah the Scientist SZA
Best New Artist (R&B)
Jenevieve
Kwn
WINNER: Leon Thomas
Mariah the Scientist
Sailorr
Producer of the Year
WINNER: Andrew Watt
Dijon
Jack Antonoff
Max Martin & Shellback
Sounwave
Alternative Song of the Year
“Back To Friends” – sombr “Ensenada” – Sublime “One Eyed Bastard” – Green Day “Stargazing” – Myles Smith “The Contract” – Twenty One Pilots
Alternative Artist of the Year
Cage the Elephant
Green Da
Linkin Park
Sublime
WINNER: Twenty One Pilots
Best New Artist (Alternative)
almost monday
Gigi Perez
Lola Young
Role Model
WINNER: sombr
Rock Song of the Year
“Afterlife” – Evanescence
“Bad Guy” – Falling In Reverse ft. Saraya
“Dance, Kid, Dance” – Shinedown
“Even If It Kills Me” – Papa Roach
WINNER: “Heavy Is the Crown” – Linkin Park
Rock Artist of the Year
Linkin Park
Papa Roach
WINNER: Shinedown
Sleep Token
Three Days Grace
Best New Artist (Rock)
Architects
Poppy
Return to Dust
WINNER: Sleep Theory
Spiritbox
Latin Pop/Urban Song of the Year
“Angel” – Grupo Frontera & Romeo Santos “DEGENERE” – Myke Towers & benny blanco “DtMF” – Bad Bunny “Qué Pasaría…” – Rauw Alejandro and Bad Bunny “Soltera” – Shakira
Latin Pop/Urban Artist of the Year
Bad Bunny
Feid
J Balvin
Karol G
Shakira
Best New Artist (Latin Pop/Urban)
Alleh Mezher Beéle De La Rose Dei V Louis BPM
Regional Mexican Song of the Year
“Amor Bonito” – Luis Angel “El Flaco” “El Amor De Mi Vida” – Calibre 50 “Flores” – Xavi “Hecha Pa’ Mi” – Grupo Frontera “Lejos Estamos Mejor” – Eden Muñoz
Regional Mexican Artist of the Year
Alejandro Fernández Carin León Fuerza Regida Grupo Frontera Luis Angel “El Flaco”
Best New Artist (Regional Mexican)
Clave Especial Edgardo Nuñez Los Dos De Tamaulipas Óscar Maydon Oscar Ortiz
K-pop Artist of the Year
JENNIE j-hope Jin LISA ROSÉ
K-pop Group of the Year
ATEEZ BLACKPIN ENHYPEN Stray Kids TWICE
K-pop Song of the Year
“APT.” – ROSÉ & Bruno Mars “Golden” – HUNTR/X, EJAE, AUDREY NUNA, REI AMI “JUMP” – BLACKPINK “Killin’ It Girl” – j-hope feat. GloRilla “like JENNIE” – JENNIE
Best New Artist (K-pop)
82Major
AllDay Project
WINNER: Cortis
Hearts2Hearts
Meovv
Dance Song of the Year
“Blessings” – Calvin Harris feat. Clementine Douglas “In My Arms” – ILLENIUM & HAYLA “No Broke Boys” – Disco Lines & Tinashe “Save My Love” – Marshmello, Ellie Goulding and AVAION “Won’t Be Possible” – Tiësto, Odd Mob & Goodboys
Dance Artist of the Year
Calvin Harris David Guetta John Summit Martin Garrix Tiësto
World Artist of the Year
Ayra Starr Jackson Wang JO1 MOLIY Tyla
Favorite Broadway Debut
Ashley Graham, Chicago
Cheryl Porter, & Juliet
Durrell “Tank” Babbs, Hell’s Kitchen
Gabrielle Nevaeh Green, Stranger Things: The First Shadow
Jack Wolfe, Hadestown
Kelsie Watts, Six! The Musical
Lencia Kebede, Wicked
Lizzy McAlpine, Floyd Collins
Meg Donnelly, Moulin Rouge! The Musical
Ne-Yo, Hell’s Kitchen
WINNER: Tom Felton, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
Trisha Paytas, Beetlejuice
Favorite TikTok Dance (new category)
“Abracadabra” – Lady Gaga
“Gnarly” – KATSEYE
“GO!” – CORTIS
“Happen To Me” – Russell Dickerson
“JUMP” – BLACKPINK
“like JENNIE” – JENNIE
“Midnight Sun” – Zara Larsson
WINNER: “MONA LISA” – j-hope
“Revolving Door” – Tate McRae
“SPAGHETTI” – LE SSERAFIM, j-hope
“The Fate of Ophelia” – Taylor Swift
Favorite Debut Album (new category)
Addison Rae, Addison
WINNER: Alex Warren, You’ll Be Alright, Kid
Audrey Hobert, Who’s the Clown?
Calum Hood, ORDER chaos ORDER
Coco Jones, Why Not More?
JADE, THAT’S SHOWBIZ BABY!
JENNIE, Ruby
LISA, Alter Ego
Michael Clifford, SIDEQUEST
Perrie, Perrie
sombr, I Barely Know Her
Tucker Wetmore, What Not To
Best Lyrics
“Anxiety” – Doechi
“BAILE INoLVIDABLE” – Bad Bunny
“Camera” – Ed Sheeran
“Choosin’ Texas” – Ella Langley
“DAISIES” – Justin Bieber
“Golden” – HUNTR/X, EJAE, AUDREY NUNA, REI AMI
“Man I Need” – Olivia Dean
“Manchild” – Sabrina Carpenter
“Ordinary” – Alex Warren
WINNER: “The Fate of Ophelia” – Taylor Swift
“undressed” – sombr
“WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!” – RAYE
Best Music Video
“Abracadabra” – Lady Gaga
“BAILE INoLVIDABLE” – Bad Bunny
“BORN AGAIN” – LISA feat. Doja Cat & RAYE
“Gabriela” – KATSEYE
“JUMP” – BLACKPINK
“like JENNIE” – JENNIE
“Manchild” – Sabrina Carpenter
“Ordinary” – Alex Warren
“Sapphire” – Ed Sheeran
“Shake It to the Max (FLY) (Remix)” – MOLIY, Shenseea, Skillibeng, Silent Addy
WINNER: “The Fate of Ophelia” – Taylor Swift
“toxic till the end” – ROSÉ
Favorite On Screen
AJ McLean, Nicole Scherzinger, Liam Payne, Kelly Rowland, Building the Band
Ariana Grande & Cynthia Erivo, Wicked: For Good
Bad Bunny, Happy Gilmore 2
Becky G, REBBECA
Ed Sheeran, ONE SHOT with Ed Sheeran: A Musical Experience
WINNER: Jimin and Jung Kook, Are You Sure?!
Jonas Brothers, A Very Jonas Christmas Movie
Karol G, Karol G: Tomorrow Was Beautiful
Lady Gaga, Wednesday
LISA, The White Lotus
Taylor Swift, Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The End of an Era
Zara Larsson, Up Close
Favorite Tour Photographer
Abby Waisler for Gracie Abrams Adam DeGross for Post Malone Anna Lee for Coldplay baeth for Tate McRae Chris Cornejo for Shakira Cynthia Parkhurst for Katy Perry Henry Hwu for Billie Eilish Hyghly for The Weeknd Joshua Halling for Oasis Rahul Bhatt for KATSEYE Thomas Falcone for Shawn Mendes Tom Pallant for YUNGBLUD
Favorite Soundtrack
A Very Jonas Christmas Movie (Original Soundtrack) F1 the Album Frankenstein (Soundtrack from the Netflix Film)
WINNER: KPop Demon Hunters
Nobody Wants This Season 2: The Soundtrack Sinners (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) Smurfs Movie Soundtrack (Music From & Inspired By) Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere Tron: Ares (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) Wicked: For Good – The Soundtrack Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires (Original Soundtrack)
Favorite Tour Style
Bad Bunny, “DeBí TiRaR MáS FOtoS World Tour”
Beyoncé, “Cowboy Carter Tour”
Billie Eilish, “Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour”
BLACKPINK, “Deadline World Tour”
Dua Lipa, “Radical Optimism Tour”
Ella Langley, “Still Hungover Tour”
KATSEYE, “Beautiful Chaos Tour”
Lady Gaga, “The Mayhem Ball”
Sabrina Carpenter, “Short n’ Sweet Tour”
Tate McRae, “Miss Possessive Tour”
WINNER: Taylor Swift, “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour”
Zara Larsson, “Midnight Sun Tour”
Favorite Tour Tradition
Benson Boone, Cover song Beyoncé, Blue Ivy & Rumi on stage Billie Eilish, “when the party’s over” silent loop Coldplay, Crowd cam Dua Lipa, Surprise guest Jonas Brothers, Surprise guest KATSEYE, “Gnarly” dance break Lainey Wilson, Cowgirl of the night ROLE MODEL, Sally Sabrina Carpenter, Celebrity “Juno” arrest Tate McRae, Fan cam on stage Zara Larsson, “Lush Life” star
Favorite K-pop Collab (new category)
“Blink” – Corbyn Besson & TZUYU of TWICE “BORN AGAIN” – LISA feat. Doja Cat & RAYE “BUCK” – Jackson Wang feat. Diljit Dosanjh “Confessions” – Flo Rida, HEESEUNG & JAKE of ENHYPEN, Paul Russell “Dirty Work” – aespa feat. Flo Milli “ExtraL” – JENNIE, Doechii “EYES CLOSED” – JISOO X ZAYN “Illegal + SEVENTEEN” – PinkPantheress, SEVENTEEN “On My Mind” – Alex Warren & ROSÉ “Sweet Dreams (feat. Miguel)” – j-hope, Miguel “TOO BAD” – G-DRAGON feat. Anderson .Paak “WE PRAY (TWICE Version)” – Coldplay, TWICE, Burna Boy, Elyanna, TINI, Little Simz