At a time when virality often decides musical relevance, Indian Ocean stands as a reminder that longevity can still be earned the old-fashioned way. So when they performed on a cool evening at the Iconiq White NH7 Weekender in Pune, their music travelled easily between past and present. Gen-Z listeners sang along just as passionately as fans who first discovered the band in the 1990s. “All artists must do what they feel like and we must cater to any market,” the band’s drummer Amit Kilam told Financialexpress.com in an exclusive interaction.

In a conversation with Financialexpress.com, Indian Ocean’s lead singer and guitarist Rahul Ram and drummer-singer Amit Kilam talked about how they love performing for their younger audiences. “Newer music percolates down to the newer generations. Otherwise, if everybody wants to repeat and do things for the current audience’s taste, there would be nothing new,” Kilam continued.

On the other hand, Rahul Ram expressed how Indian Ocean finds it a delight to perform for college students and their younger fans for their spontaneity. “Ek alag anand aata hai [There’s a different kick to it],” Ram said, adding, “We have fans across six decades.”

Gen-Z effect on India’s music landscape

The transformation of India’s independent music ecosystem has been shaped in large part by younger listeners. As the industry gradually moved away from band-led music to a more diverse space of independent artists, Gen-Z audiences have played a significant role in championing emerging voices.

Their instinct for discovering and supporting underdogs has helped push several independent musicians into the spotlight.

Indian Ocean’s recent collaboration with Garv Taneja, popularly known as Chaar Diwari, reflects this generational crossover. Known for his quirky visuals and experimental style, the indie artist represents a new wave of musicians redefining India’s alternative music scene.

Kilam described Chaar Diwari as part of the “new Indian music”, praising the creativity emerging from younger artists today.

Looking ahead: From folk to global collabs

Even after more than three decades, Indian Ocean remains open to experimentation. During the chat, Kilam revealed that Chaar Diwari wasn’t the only one on the list, but one of many younger artists they would want to collaborate with. Not naming the rest, Kilam hinted at newer projects coming soon, from folk to EDM and hip-hop to rap.

While they are not a band that chases trends, they remain curious about global sounds and collaborations. Ram even joked that he would happily collaborate with BTS if the opportunity arose. “You ask me tomorrow, I’ll do it!” he said. Ram is not a stranger to Korean music himself. “It’s like Bollywood, you can’t escape it,” he said. Kilam agreed, adding that experimentation is essential for creative growth. “If you’ll never try, you’ll never know,” the drummer said.

From indie pioneers to Bollywood soundtracks

Indian Ocean made their Bollywood debut with Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Black Friday’, which Rahul Ram described as a ‘lucky first start’. However, eight years later, came Vicky Kaushal’s debut film, Masan and their track, ‘Tu Kisi Rail Si Guzarti Hai’, written by Varun Grover touched more hearts than they could imagine.

Yet, as Kilam pointed out, popularity in music is always cyclical. He explained that from Baba Sehgal to Daler Mehndi, artists rise, dominate the charts and eventually make space for newer voices. “Yeh niyam hai [this is the rule],” added Kilam.

For a band that began its journey blending Indian folk traditions with rock, the future appears just as open-ended as its past.